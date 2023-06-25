Yusuf/Cat Stevens hails NHS and slams world leaders in Glastonbury legends slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yusuf/Cat Stevens hails NHS and slams world leaders in Glastonbury legends slot

By Press Association
Yusuf/Cat Stevens performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
Yusuf/Cat Stevens performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens hailed the NHS and critiqued ongoing wars across the world as he delivered his Glastonbury tea-time legends slot, saying his solution to the conflicts was to “lock all the leaders up in London Zoo”.

The folk singer-songwriter, 74, took festival-goers on a melodic journey through the ages when he appeared on the Pyramid stage on Sunday afternoon for the prestigious slot, performing classic tracks from his back catalogue along with songs from his recently released 17th studio album.

He also paid tribute to fellow world-class musicians including the late George Harrison and Nina Simone during his set.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Yusuf/Cat Stevens performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

The musician, who turns 75 next month, led the crowd in a show of thanks to the NHS, which is also celebrating the same milestone this year.

Before launching into (Remember the Days Of The) Old Schoolyard, he told the crowd: “This is the 75th year of the NHS and I must say I’m one of the lucky ones.

“It was like it was born only a few months before I was born and so I’ve got to say a big thank you, and I think everybody here can join in: to all the doctors and nurses and everyone who serves the people and the good health of this country, we say a big thank you.”

He also got the Glastonbury audience to say “peace be with you” to those on pilgrimage to Mecca and commented on ongoing wars around the world.

The singer was born Steven Demetre Georgiou in London, but converted to Islam in 1977 after a near-death experience and later adopted the name Yusuf Islam.

Ahead of his new song Highness, he told the thousands in the crowd: “It’s time to be humble because, even looking at our numbers today, just think, there are 10 times this amount in the mountains of Mecca doing pilgrimage.

“I thought it would be would be good for us to get together to say ‘peace be with you’ to them.”

Before playing Peace Train, he said the song was written about the time of the Vietnam war, adding: “Since then, wars haven’t stopped. Lock all the leaders up in London Zoo – that is my solution.”

The folk singer also dubbed the late US singer Simone the “queen of the black civil rights movement” as he dedicated Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood to her.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Yusuf/Cat Stevens performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

He also said he was inspired by the late Beatles star Harrison, adding: “I’d like to pay tribute to another Beatle – a great inspiration of mine and to many.

“He inspired us to take a trip, well actually take a journey, eastward towards the light – George Harrison”, he said, before launching into the Beatles classic Here Comes The Sun.

Earlier this month, he released his new album King Of A Land, which is his first album since 2020’s Tea For The Tillerman 2, a reimagining of his hit 1970 record of the same name.

He follows in the footsteps of acts such as Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey, who have all filled the Glastonbury tea-time legends slot.

His Pyramid stage performance was followed by classic rock outfit Blondie and rapper Lil Nas X, with Sir Elton John set to close the festival on Sunday night.

