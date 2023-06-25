Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez show their lives ‘unfiltered’ in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez show their lives ‘unfiltered’ in new series

By Press Association
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will appear on screen together in a new W documentary series (W/PA)
Celebrity couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will appear in a new documentary series which will give viewers an “intimate glimpse” into their lives while also showing the journey of their second pregnancy.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and dance professional Marquez was with Alexandra Burke.

Gemma And Gorka: Life Behind The Lens has been commissioned by UKTV’s free-to-air entertainment channel W and catch-up service UKTV Play.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Mia in 2019 and announced their engagement in 2021, said: “We’re so excited to be working with W on a project which not only takes people into our lives behind closed doors, but also one that raises awareness of vaginal birth after Caesarean delivery, and an honest look into the journey of a second pregnancy after a previous traumatic birth.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez at the Brit Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

“We get lots of questions from people who have experienced something similar so it will be a great way for viewers to receive information from professionals who we meet along the way.”

During Mia’s birth, actress and radio presenter Atkinson, 38, needed an emergency C-section when the baby’s heart rate dropped suddenly. Atkinson also suffered a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

Atkinson, who rose to fame on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and is also a drive-time host for Hits Radio, said of the series: “We’d been approached and had inquiries about doing reality shows previously but the timing was never right.

“Although it’s always lovely to be asked, we haven’t even done a joint at home photoshoot together.

“When the W channel approached us though, it was different in that they wanted it to be an informative documentary alongside our personal lives.

“Digging into why some of us end up having emergency C-sections and postpartum haemorrhages like I had, and showing the daunting reality of having another baby after a previous traumatic birth. That was the game-changer as I’m asked about it by so many women who had similar circumstances.

“To be able to sit and film with midwives, pelvic floor specialists, doctors and get all that info, as well as showing the chaos we live in as parents, we thought it’d help a lot of people.

“Plus it’s nice to show people that despite what we do for a living, we’re still very much trying to juggle family life, Gorka working away, social lives and be on time for preschool drop off like everyone else.

“We’re hoping it shows people that every parent is ultimately winging it. We all make mistakes and that’s okay. Throughout each day things will get broken or spilt or appointments missed etc. It’s total and utter chaos with two dogs, a toddler, a Spanish dancer who works away and a heavily pregnant northern bird.

“But we try our best and get by regardless. We wanted it to be raw, unfiltered and honest so there’s no ‘glam squad’ beforehand. It’s real life day-to-day. I guess it’s the stuff that people don’t see, especially away from the glitter and glam of Strictly in Gorka’s case.”

Marquez has been on Strictly since 2016 and has made it to the show’s final on three occasions – in 2017 with singer Burke, in 2020 with actress Maisie Smith, and last year with Helen Skelton.

He has also been touring with Strictly co-star Karen Hauer, performing in the UK tour of Firedance – a passionate dance theatre show.

Adam Collings, channel director for W, said of the series which is due to air in the summer: “We’re honoured to have Gemma and Gorka’s new documentary series as part of our programming line-up on W.

“Viewers will get an intimate glimpse into the lives of Gemma and Gorka behind the scenes and it’s sure to be a fun, heart-warming and enjoyable series that is a perfect fit for our audience.”

Helen Nightingale, UKTV’s head of factual and factual entertainment, said: “I’m thrilled to be commissioning this new series. Gemma and Gorka are a hilariously down to earth and relatable couple who I can’t wait for audiences to get to know better, both as a couple and family unit, as they navigate through the ups and downs of their expanding family.”

