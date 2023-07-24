‘This is a really hard day’: Billie Eilish shares grief over death of dog Pepper

Billie Eilish has shared her heartbreak over the loss of her “life long best friend” – her dog Pepper.

The Bad Guy singer, 21, shared a gallery of photos of her family with the animal over the years, including one in which the family all sport black patches on their eye to match the markings of their pet.

Other photos show Eilish as a young child cuddling Pepper, while one shows the musician in tears as she rests her head on the dog.

Eilish captioned the pictures: “Pepper. My life long best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl.

“You made it 15 years you f****** beast. I love you. Rest easy mama, I’ll miss you forever.”

She added: “This is a really hard day.”

Eilish also shared additional photos to her Instagram story, including a picture of her kissing Pepper’s head, which she captioned, “Goodbye my angel.”

She also posted another photo over which she wrote, “I’ll see you again.”

Another picture shows Pepper as a puppy, captioned: “A girl’s best friend.”

Eilish is currently featured in the soundtrack to the Barbie movie with her song What Was I Made For?

She has previously revealed she and her brother Finneas, who is her closest collaborator, wrote the song in almost one night after the film’s director Greta Gerwig showed them a handful of unfinished scenes earlier this year.