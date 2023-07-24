‘This is a really hard day’: Billie Eilish shares grief over death of dog Pepper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is a really hard day’: Billie Eilish shares grief over death of dog Pepper

By Press Association
Billie Eilish posted photos of her beloved pet on Instagram (Doug Peters/PA)
Billie Eilish posted photos of her beloved pet on Instagram (Doug Peters/PA)

Billie Eilish has shared her heartbreak over the loss of her “life long best friend” – her dog Pepper.

The Bad Guy singer, 21, shared a gallery of photos of her family with the animal over the years, including one in which the family all sport black patches on their eye to match the markings of their pet.

Other photos show Eilish as a young child cuddling Pepper, while one shows the musician in tears as she rests her head on the dog.

Eilish captioned the pictures: “Pepper. My life long best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl.

“You made it 15 years you f****** beast. I love you. Rest easy mama, I’ll miss you forever.”

She added: “This is a really hard day.”

Eilish also shared additional photos to her Instagram story, including a picture of her kissing Pepper’s head, which she captioned, “Goodbye my angel.”

She also posted another photo over which she wrote, “I’ll see you again.”

Another picture shows Pepper as a puppy, captioned: “A girl’s best friend.”

Eilish is currently featured in the soundtrack to the Barbie movie with her song What Was I Made For?

She has previously revealed she and her brother Finneas, who is her closest collaborator, wrote the song in almost one night after the film’s director Greta Gerwig showed them a handful of unfinished scenes earlier this year.