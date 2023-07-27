‘My baby’s thriving’ – Raye on making Mercury Prize shortlist for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

‘My baby’s thriving’ – Raye on making Mercury Prize shortlist for first time

By Press Association
Raye has been shortlisted for a Mercury award alongside Fred Again.. and Arctic Monkeys (Ian West/PA)
Raye said she is “really loving” that she has made the Mercury Prize shortlist for the first time with her debut album.

The singer-songwriter, who has worked with Stormzy and Beyonce, was shortlisted for the award alongside Fred Again.. and Arctic Monkeys.

At the red carpet at the Langham Hotel, London, Raye told the PA news agency: “I’m very much processing. Still.

“I’m just proud, my baby’s been recognised and I mean, she’s my first baby. She’s thriving, she’s being heard, so yeah, really lovely.”

ARIAS 2023
Olivia Dean’s debut album Messy made the shortlist (Ian West/PA)

The 25-year-old said she “screamed” when she found out about her nomination and added that “persistence to keep going” is important for success in the music industry.

My 21st Century Blues, which is her debut album, was released in February and follows her contributing to the music of Rihanna, David Guetta, John Legend and Ellie Goulding.

When asked who she wants to collaborate with in the future, Raye said: “Some on my lists are Quincy Jones (who) is one I would love to work with him. That’s a dream… and Hans Zimmer is on there, would love to create something with him.

“Yeah, those two to name a few. Al Green is another… I just want to be in the presence of greatness.”

Rapper and singer Shygirl, who has worked with Lady Gaga and Bjork, reflected on how she still feels “impostor syndrome” following her album Nymph making the shortlist.

She said: “I’m a huge appreciator of music, I’ve been listening to it a lot longer than I’ve been making it.

“I want it to be accessible so I have the credentials to be here and that’s what I set out to do with this record and it was nice to actually see it come full circle.

“You sit down, you make a record and you’re like, is it good? Like you still ask your friends, I still show every single one of my friends.

“I want validation a little bit, and then just see how at my core (if) I am happy.”

Among the acts in the running for prize is London-born singer Jessie Ware with her 2022 album That! Feels Good!, which peaked in the UK albums chart at number three.

Speaking about when she was told about being shortlisted, Ware told PA: “I was in dance rehearsals for the shows this summer.

“I was in a kind of church and the angels shined on me and that gave me a Mercury nom… It felt good.”

Singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, whose debut album Messy made the list, said she had returned home to have nap after a trip to the sauna for her best friend’s birthday when she received the news.

She told PA: “My manager FaceTimed me and I wasn’t going to answer as I was so tired and she said, ‘I can’t get the words out of mouth but you’ve been nominated for a Mercury.’

“I just burst into tears. I was just completely overwhelmed, surprised.”

Dean added: “I have not thought about winning at all. I feel like it is such a big achievement for me to even be nominated.”

Dean also said the nod was another “crazy thing” to happen to her following Sir Elton John naming her as one of the acts to look out for in the future when he was at Glastonbury for the end of his UK tour.

She added: “That was unreal and I got the chance to meet him (Sir Elton) at Glastonbury and I just said, ‘Thank you so much for just saying my name, that just elevates my whole album release, experience’. And he really didn’t have to be so kind.”