Queen to tour Japan ‘for may be the last time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen to tour Japan ‘for may be the last time’

By Press Association
Brian May of Queen and Adam Lambert (Aaron Chown/PA)
Brian May of Queen and Adam Lambert (Aaron Chown/PA)

British rock band Queen are returning to Japan with the band set to play the city of Sapporo, which they last visited more than 40 years ago.

The Rhapsody tour is coming to four cities in Japan, with the concert remaining a tribute to the legacy of lead singer Freddie Mercury who died in 1991 due to complications relating to Aids.

American artist Adam Lambert will lead vocals while Sir Brian May plays the guitar and Roger Taylor performs on the drums.

Teasing that this could be the band’s last tour in Japan, Taylor said: “We are so excited to be returning to Japan, the country that has always held a special and most honoured place in our hearts.

Isle of Wight Festival 2016
Brian May of Queen and Adam Lambert perform live on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival (PA Archive/David Jensen)

“This may be the last time… who knows? We promise to bring a very real spectacular for you to enjoy.”

In the autumn, the band will kick-start their 22-date North American tour, which will lead into the Japan tour, starting in February 2024.

The tour will begin on February 4 in Nagoya, with the band going on to perform in Osaka on February 7, Sapporo on February 10 and finishing with two shows at the Tokyo Dome on February 13-14.

The band last played at Sapporo, capital of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, during the Hot Space tour of 1982.

The country is a regular feature on Queen’s touring schedule and the band and Lambert returned to the country in 2020 to perform four sold-out shows.

Speaking about the performances, Lambert said: “The Japan shows back in 2020 were so much fun, the audience were incredible. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back. Can’t wait.”

Decorating the Rhapsody tour setlist is a back catalogue of hits which include We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now and Radio Ga Ga.

Alongside Lambert, May and Taylor, Spike Edney will perform on keys, with Neil Fairclough on bass guitar and Tyler Warren on percussion.

Tickets for the Rhapsody tour go on pre-sale for Japanese customers from August 10 at to October 6, with tickets awarded lottery-style.

Tickets for overseas customers go on pre-sale from October 7 to October 25.