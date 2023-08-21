Radio DJ Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radio DJ Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

By Press Association
Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer.

During his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Monday, the presenter said that, because it was caught quickly, it is “as treatable as cancer can possibly be”.

The 57-year-old told listeners: “I’ve just got to talk briefly about my biopsy for the skin cancer issue.

“So, the best news that I got whilst I was away is that it was a positive test, so I have tested positive for skin cancer.

“Obviously better news would have been (that it was) negative. But the reason it’s great news is because they’ve caught it as early as they can, as early as is possible.”

The former BBC Radio 1 and 2 presenter told listeners that he got tested because his masseuse, whom he described as an “angel sent from Heaven”, encouraged him to go after she spotted an unusual looking freckle on his skin.

He added: “Because they caught it so early, it’s as treatable as cancer can possibly be to the extent that… some specialists refer to it as ‘stage zero’ or ‘pre-cancer’.”

Chris Evans said his condition is ‘as treatable as cancer can possibly be’ (Ian West/PA)

He said the next step is for him to get “a square of skin taken off” on September 14.

The broadcaster added that he has thanked his masseuse for “potentially saving my life” and urged others to get any symptoms examined.

“Just check yourself for stuff, as you get older especially, on your skin, on your bits and your bobs,” he said.

“Just keep checking, because the biggest weapon in your arsenal, in our our collective arsenal against things that are out to get us is early detection. And so please do that.”

In 2015, Evans was given the all-clear following a prostate cancer scare.

He was a presenter on Channel 4 shows The Big Breakfast and TFI Friday and hosted various shows on BBC Radio 2, including his long-running breakfast programme which he left in 2018 to move to Virgin Radio.