Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirm they are ‘amicably’ ending their marriage

By Press Association
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have announced they are ending their four-year marriage (Doug Peters/PA)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have confirmed they are ending their marriage “after four wonderful years”.

In a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple acknowledged the speculation surrounding their relationship but said it was a “united decision”.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 27-year-old star of Game Of Thrones married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in 2019 and have two children together.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage”, reads the statement which was posted on Wednesday.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court, according to papers obtained by AP.

The filing said “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

The couple first met in 2016 after Jonas direct-messaged Turner “out of the blue” on social media after mutual friends had been attempting to introduce the pair “for a long time”, Turner previously told Harper’s Bazaar.

After a year of dating, the couple announced in October 2017 that they were engaged, with Turner sharing a picture of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

The couple later got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards after Turner had turned up to support the Jonas Brothers, who performed at the event.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March (Doug Peters/PA)

Shortly after the event, Turner and Jonas exchanged vows while an Elvis impersonator officiated at proceedings, before saying “I do”.

The couple followed up their wedding with a second ceremony in the south of France in the June.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willa, in 2020, and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones from 2011 for eight years and she also appeared in the X-Men films.

Jonas rose to fame with his brothers Nick and Kevin in their family band and their subsequent Disney Channel series.