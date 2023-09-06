US actress Sydney Sweeney stars in The Rolling Stones new music video

White Lotus and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney described featuring on the music video for The Rolling Stones new single titled Angry as “the biggest thing ever”.

The world premiere of the track and music video debuted on Wednesday afternoon, after the band sat down to discuss their upcoming album Hackney Diamonds with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The music video for the song shows footage of the band throughout the years on billboards, with Sweeney in black leather writhing in the back seat of a red convertible as it drives along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Fallon, 48, told the event in Hackney, east London: “Every video that The Rolling Stones make there’s always the hottest Hollywood actor or actress in the video and that remains again, they did it again.

“In this video they have the great Sydney Sweeney in the video and Sydney is with us tonight.”

Sweeney was asked “what goes through your mind” when you get asked to star in a video for The Rolling Stones, to which she replied: “I freaked out, called my family and brought my mum.”

The 25-year-old said she had featured in a music video before, but described it as “nothing like this”.

Fallon said to Sweeney’s mother Lisa, who revealed she is a big fan of the band: “You’ve got to be very proud of your daughter.”

When asked if she had a favourite era, Lisa replied: “(There’s) a lifetime of music”, before adding she had always “hoped” her daughter would be in a music video for The Rolling Stones.

Sweeney added: “This is the biggest thing ever.

“I didn’t know it was going to be the first single but I loved the song when I heard it, it’s been stuck in my head.”

The album, set to be released on October 20, will be their first collection of original songs in 18 years, and the first since the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.