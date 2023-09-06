US actress Sydney Sweeney stars in The Rolling Stones new music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

US actress Sydney Sweeney stars in The Rolling Stones new music video

By Press Association
Sydney Sweeney stars in new The Rolling Stones music video (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
White Lotus and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney described featuring on the music video for The Rolling Stones new single titled Angry as “the biggest thing ever”.

The world premiere of the track and music video debuted on Wednesday afternoon, after the band sat down to discuss their upcoming album Hackney Diamonds with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The music video for the song shows footage of the band throughout the years on billboards, with Sweeney in black leather writhing in the back seat of a red convertible as it drives along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Fallon, 48, told the event in Hackney, east London: “Every video that The Rolling Stones make there’s always the hottest Hollywood actor or actress in the video and that remains again, they did it again.

“In this video they have the great Sydney Sweeney in the video and Sydney is with us tonight.”

Sweeney was asked “what goes through your mind” when you get asked to star in a video for The Rolling Stones, to which she replied: “I freaked out, called my family and brought my mum.”

The 25-year-old said she had featured in a music video before, but described it as “nothing like this”.

Fallon said to Sweeney’s mother Lisa, who revealed she is a big fan of the band: “You’ve got to be very proud of your daughter.”

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event at the Hackney Empire in London (Ian West/PA)

When asked if she had a favourite era, Lisa replied: “(There’s) a lifetime of music”, before adding she had always “hoped” her daughter would be in a music video for The Rolling Stones.

Sweeney added: “This is the biggest thing ever.

“I didn’t know it was going to be the first single but I loved the song when I heard it, it’s been stuck in my head.”

The album, set to be released on October 20, will be their first collection of original songs in 18 years, and the first since the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.