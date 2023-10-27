James Blunt film promises to explore being called the ‘most hated man in pop’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Blunt film promises to explore being called the ‘most hated man in pop’

By Press Association
James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder will be released in December (Isabel Infantes/PA)
James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder will be released in December (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A documentary film about James Blunt has promised that it will explore his feelings about being referred to as the “most hated man in pop”.

Clips have been released for James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder, directed by Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama writer Chris Atkins, ahead of screenings at cinemas later this year.

In the videos, Blunt talks about when New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters enjoyed being played his chart-topper You’re Beautiful after he offered his music to police on social media as a measure to disperse crowds.

He says: “They were dancing along and singing along, truth is they liked it. They’re really f***** up, aren’t they?

“They’re anti-vax and they’re pro-Blunt.”

The film, from Lorton Entertainment who were recently involved in Disney+’s documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, will explore Blunt’s career and follow him on his 2022 Greatest Hits Tour.

There will also be appearances from his wife Sofia Wellesley, the granddaughter of Valerian Wellesley, 8th Duke of Wellington, his parents and musician Ed Sheeran.

Speaking about the experience, 49-year-old Blunt said: “I was hoping I’d come across as the English equivalent of Tom Cruise.

“It hasn’t really turned out that way.”

The film charts Blunt’s military service, pop career, personal life and jokes on social media.

It is promoted as being a cross between cult music mockumentary Spinal Tap and Steve Coogan’s comedy character Alan Partridge.

During the documentary, Blunt is stranded on the Isle of Man during a storm, his drummer leaves him to go work for singer Robbie Williams and his crew speak about working with him for nearly 20 years.

In another clip, his sound mixer Mike Hornby says when he tells people that he works for Blunt they are “appalled” .

When tour manager Robert Hayden is asked about being at the normal end of the music world, he says: “There is nothing normal about any of it, that’s very clear.

“You know, the only thing they all have in common is they’re narcissistic psychopaths if you really want to get the proper definition and that’s why they’re successful.

Rocketman UK Premiere – London
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley (Ian West/PA)

“If you read the book The Psychopath Test (by Jon Ronson)… some of them end up being pop stars but they’ve all got a driving force that differentiates them I’d say from other people.”

Elsewhere, Blunt claims to “never had a positive review” and says he writes favourable things about himself online under pseudonyms.

The clips also tease him answering a question about how he feels about lacking positive reviews.

James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder has been produced by Steven Lappin, Ian Neil and Dom Freeman at Next of Kin Films, and Julian Bird, Ed Barratt and Arthur Landon of Lorton Entertainment.

Lorton Entertainment has previously been involved in AppleTV+’s Boom! Boom!: The World Vs Boris Becker and BBC Four’s Bros: After The Screaming Stops.

The film will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland for one night only on December 6.