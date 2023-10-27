Mel Giedroyc reunites with Mary Berry as she guest stars in BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mel Giedroyc reunites with Mary Berry as she guest stars in BBC show

By Press Association
Dame Mary Berry was on The Great British Bake Off alongside Mel Giedroyc (Steven Paston/PA)
A new BBC show with Dame Mary Berry will see comedian Mel Giedroyc join the cookery writer in a guest appearance.

They had both were previously on The Great British Bake Off before the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Dame Mary had been a judge, and Giedroyc was a presenter alongside Sue Perkins.

The cookery competition is now hosted by TV presenter Alison Hammond and comedian Noel Fielding and judged by Paul Hollywood – who has been on the show since the first series – as well Dame Prue Leith.

In BBC One’s Mary Makes It Easy, Giedroyc will appear alongside five other celebrities as they are challenged to “step out of their comfort zone, and hopefully inspire the audience”.

Dame Mary, 88, said: “I love having somebody by my side when I am cooking and to have the celebrities was a real bonus because they all wanted to learn how to cook or to do something special for an occasion.

“I hope I gave them confidence and passed on a few tips for them.”

In a clip on Friday, Giedroyc is heard saying “thank you for all your help” to Dame Mary and jokingly claim that she forages for “crisps”.

The six episodes also see BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North, Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, Big Brother host AJ Odudu, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter Michael Ball being taught new cookery tips.

Mary Makes It Easy airs on November 2 at 7.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.