Female musicians including SZA and Taylor Swift dominate 2024 Grammy nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Female musicians including SZA and Taylor Swift dominate 2024 Grammy nominations

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is among the artists nominated for a Grammy this year (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift is among the artists nominated for a Grammy this year (Doug Peters/PA)

Female musicians including SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus have dominated the 2024 Grammy nominations.

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, who appears in the best pop vocal album category for Subtract, and The Rolling Stones, who recently released their album Hackney Diamonds and are nominated for best rock song for single Angry.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who last appeared as a nominee during the 2009 awards, features in the best pop dance recording category for her album Padam Padam.

Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue released Padam Padam this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

The artist leading the pack, however, is American musician SZA, who has nine nominations in categories that include record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

Behind SZA sit musicians that include Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff who have all received six nominations.

This year the artists in the coveted record of the year category include Batiste for Worship, Boygenius for Not Strong Enough, Cyrus for Flowers, Eilish with What Was I Made For?, Victoria Monet for On My Mama, Rodrigo for Vampire, Swift for Anti-Hero and SZA with Kill Bill.

Vampire, Anti-Hero, Flowers and What Was I Made For? all went to number one in the UK’s official singles chart.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo’s single Vampire went to number on the UK singles chart (Doug Peters/PA)

Rodrigo, Cyrus, Swift, Boygenius, Batiste and SZA also have LPs featured in the album of the year category, which includes Janelle Monae’s The Age Of Pleasure and Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Another much anticipated category is song of the year, and producer Antonoff features twice, having co-written Del Rey’s A&W and Swift’s Anti-Hero.

He is also nominated for the producer of the year (non-classical) award for his work on Swift’s Midnights, The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language and Del Rey’s 2023 album.

After releasing Midnights in 2022, Swift has released new re-recorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989 in a bid to reclaim the rights over her music by creating new masters.