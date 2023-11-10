Female musicians including SZA and Taylor Swift dominate 2024 Grammy nominations

Female musicians including SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus have dominated the 2024 Grammy nominations.

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, who appears in the best pop vocal album category for Subtract, and The Rolling Stones, who recently released their album Hackney Diamonds and are nominated for best rock song for single Angry.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who last appeared as a nominee during the 2009 awards, features in the best pop dance recording category for her album Padam Padam.

Kylie Minogue released Padam Padam this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

The artist leading the pack, however, is American musician SZA, who has nine nominations in categories that include record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

Behind SZA sit musicians that include Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff who have all received six nominations.

This year the artists in the coveted record of the year category include Batiste for Worship, Boygenius for Not Strong Enough, Cyrus for Flowers, Eilish with What Was I Made For?, Victoria Monet for On My Mama, Rodrigo for Vampire, Swift for Anti-Hero and SZA with Kill Bill.

Vampire, Anti-Hero, Flowers and What Was I Made For? all went to number one in the UK’s official singles chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s single Vampire went to number on the UK singles chart (Doug Peters/PA)

Rodrigo, Cyrus, Swift, Boygenius, Batiste and SZA also have LPs featured in the album of the year category, which includes Janelle Monae’s The Age Of Pleasure and Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Another much anticipated category is song of the year, and producer Antonoff features twice, having co-written Del Rey’s A&W and Swift’s Anti-Hero.

He is also nominated for the producer of the year (non-classical) award for his work on Swift’s Midnights, The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language and Del Rey’s 2023 album.

After releasing Midnights in 2022, Swift has released new re-recorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989 in a bid to reclaim the rights over her music by creating new masters.