Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York battling Wham! and Mariah Carey for top chart spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York battling Wham! and Mariah Carey for top chart spot

By Press Association
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Pogues’ hit song Fairytale Of New York is in a battle for number one in the UK charts against Wham! and Mariah Carey following the death of the band’s frontman Shane MacGowan, the Official Charts Company has said.

Originally released in 1987, the band’s gritty festive track has never reached the top spot in the UK charts, peaking at number two and beaten to the Christmas number one spot in the year of its release by the Pet Shop Boys’ Always On My Mind.

After the death of MacGowan aged 65 on Thursday, there have been calls from his fans and wife Victoria Mary Clarke for the track to finally claim the coveted Christmas number one title in a few weeks time.

Shane MacGowan death
Shane McGowan (Andy Butterton/PA)

Last Christmas by pop duo Wham!, which consisted of the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, is currently on track to take the top spot next Friday after climbing four spaces, according the Official Chart Company’s first look.

However, singer superstar Carey’s classic All I Want For Christmas Is You is less than 1,500 chart units behind at the moment, climbing from sixth to second.

Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues featuring the late Kirsty MacColl has seen an even greater surge up the charts following the death of MacGowan, rising 15 places since last week to claim the third spot.

Its jump in the last seven days puts it in contention for the Christmas title, which will be announced in less than three weeks on December 22.

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Mariah Carey (PA)

Coral bookmakers is also placing it top of its predictions to achieve the festive number one with 1/5 odds ahead of Wham! and Carey’s festive juggernauts.

Fairytale Of New York was written by MacGowan with fellow Pogues founder Jem Finer and later rerecorded to have MacColl duet with MacGowan, which led to the best-known version of the track.

It has returned to the UK Christmas top 40 every year since 2005 but never reached the top spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

MacGowan’s wife told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday that she is in favour of the band’s best known song reaching the milestone in his honour.

She said: “It would be nice, wouldn’t it? It should be the Christmas number one, it absolutely should. I’m very much in favour of that.”

Eurovision star Sam Ryder’s new festive offering, You’re Christmas To Me, is currently placing at number four in the first look at the UK singles chart, while Jack Harlow’s Loving On Me has fallen four places to number five.

The Christmas number one is set to be announced on December 22 live on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart show.