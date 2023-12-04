Kasabian: Leicester will become centre of the world when we play hometown show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kasabian: Leicester will become centre of the world when we play hometown show

By Press Association
Kasabian said fans can enjoy Leicester becoming ‘the centre of the world’ when they return to their hometown (PA)
Kasabian said fans can enjoy Leicester becoming "the centre of the world" when they return to their hometown.

Kasabian said fans can enjoy Leicester becoming “the centre of the world” when they return to their hometown.

Members of the rock band were speaking at the city’s De Montfort Hall ahead of a performance at Victoria Park for Summer Solstice II on July 6.

Kasabian played at the venue in 2014 for their Summer Solstice gig before going on to headline Glastonbury that year.

Kasabian will perform at Leicester’s Victoria Park next July (PA)

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno told the PA news agency: “The first one was so… just huge.”

He said “the next generation of” fans who were “10 maybe” during the first gig “can come and just enjoy” a “day where Leicester becomes the centre of the world. I mean, in our eyes anyway”.

He said: “People travelling in from all over the world, city shuts down, the albums are blaring from all the shops, and then the vibe.

“I mean, it’s just insane and we cannot wait to get out there, man.”

Bassist Chris Edwards said their original gig has taken on a “kind of folklore” as parents tell their children about the Leicester-formed band’s performance and said they now “can experience it for themselves”.

He said: “So although it’s been 10 years, it doesn’t seem like it. It’s come around pretty quick.”

Pizzorno said new record Happenings will have “big tunes” when it is released next year.

“It’s just melody, huge songs, really. I mean, that’s kind of the best way to describe it,” he said.

Drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter are among Kasabian’s members.

Tom Meighan, the former frontman of Kasabian (PA)

Former frontman Tom Meighan left in July 2020, citing “personal issues”.

He later admitted assaulting his partner Vikki Ager and apologised for his behaviour, saying he “struggled for many years with alcohol addiction”.

Meighan described the attack as “a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming”.

The first record since his departure, The Alchemist’s Euphoria in 2022, gave Kasabian their sixth UK number one album.

Tickets for the Victoria Park show go on sale from 9.30am on Friday.