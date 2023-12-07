Rock group The Last Dinner Party named as winners of Brits Rising Star award

The Last Dinner Party have been named as winners of the Brits Rising Star award 2024.

The five-piece indie rock group – which includes Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci – were revealed to be the winners on Thursday by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show.

Previous recipients of the award include Adele, Florence + The Machine, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Jessie J.

The Last Dinner Party, who will release their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy in February, said: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the Brits Rising Star.

“It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you.”

The band beat shortlisted artists Caity Baser, who has released the track X&Y, and Leicester-born Sekou.

The Last Dinner Party released Nothing Matters in April and pop track Sinner in June before they embarked on festivals across the UK and Europe this year.

Caity Baser was shortlisted for the award (Ian West/PA)

“It was an introduction that took the online world by storm, and yet behind all the excitement and narrative was a fantastically confident song by a band doing it the old-fashioned way, out on the road,” the Brits said.

The award was open to British artists who, as of October 31 2023, had not yet achieved an official album charts top 20 placing or achieved more than one top 20 chart placing in the official singles chart.

The shortlist was selected by an invited panel of “music editors and critics” as well as those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on March 2 at the O2 arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.