The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie to co-headline All Points East

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie will co-headline the All Points East festival in London next summer, it has been announced.

The US indie rock bands will perform on Sunday August 25 2024, when the annual festival returns to Victoria Park.

Organisers said it will be a “special celebration of two groups who defined an era and are held in the hearts of music fans across the world”.

To celebrate two decades of 'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism', @PostalService and @dcfc have joined forces for an extraordinary 20th anniversary performance at Uber One presents All Points East, with a full lineup TBA ⚡️ More info: https://t.co/OpHW29JMHC#AllPointsEast pic.twitter.com/Z564Yy4xkB — Uber One presents All Points East (@allpointseastuk) December 8, 2023

It will be The Postal Service’s first appearance in London for more than 10 years.

The headline spot will feature on their joint tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service’s only album Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie’s fourth studio album Transatlanticism.

The show will see both groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full.

It will also see singer Benjamin Gibbard, co-founder of both bands, pull a double duty by performing with both groups.

The Postal Service, which also consists of Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis, split after their first album but reunited for their last anniversary tour in 2013.

Death Cab for Cutie has released 10 studio albums over the years, with the most recent being 2022’s Asphalt Meadows.

The group, which also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae and Jason McGerr, have been Grammy nominated eight times.

Further acts for their headline day will be announced in due course.

The Postal Service (Autumn de Wilde/All Points East/PA)

They join previously announced headline acts Loyle Carner, who will play on August 17, and LCD Soundsystem, who will take to the stage on August 23.

This year, the festival featured a star-studded line-up including Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.

American rock band The Strokes, music producers Aphex Twin and Bonobo, electronic outfit Jungle, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy and US girl group Haim were also among the acts that headlined.

All Points East launched in 2018 and has featured acts including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and The National.