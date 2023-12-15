Rolling Stones release live version of Hackney Diamonds from New York launch gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolling Stones release live version of Hackney Diamonds from New York launch gig

By Press Association
The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album Hackney Diamonds in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album Hackney Diamonds in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)

The Rolling Stones have released a special live edition of their album Hackney Diamonds performed in New York City.

The British band performed seven tracks at the launch event on October 19 at Racket in Manhattan, including the debut performance of Shattered, Tumbling Dice, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Sweet Sounds Of Heaven alongside Lady Gaga.

The gig celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years, before a celebrity-strewn audience of invited guests that included Christie Brinkley, Elvis Costello and Trevor Noah.

It comes after the band announced a tour through North America titled Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 – kicking off in Houston in Texas on April 28 and hitting cities throughout the US and Canada, ending on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

The record Hackney Diamonds earned the band their 14th number one in October.

The album follows the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, which takes them to a core trio of frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.