Drink-driving psoriasis sufferer who took car to get skin cream was four times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving psoriasis sufferer who took car to get skin cream was four times the limit

Rafal Rutkowski was spotted by police overtaking a bus on a blind bend and when they stopped him they found him to be significantly over the drink-drive limit.

By David McPhee
Rafal Rutkowski admitted driving dangerously while more than four times the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook.
Rafal Rutkowski admitted driving dangerously while more than four times the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeen man has been banned from the roads after police found him driving to buy skin cream while more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Rafal Rutkowski, 36, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being over the legal limit to drive on Great Northern Road after police caught him overtaking a bus on a blind bend.

His solicitor told the court that Rutkowski suffered from a serious skin condition which had badly flared up that evening.

She said her client then made the “foolish decision” to drive to a pharmacy late at night, despite being significantly over the limit.

Accused took blind bend at speed

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 9.40pm on March 7 this year, police officers exited Kittybrewster Police Station in a marked police van when they saw a bus stopped dangerously and blocking the left-hand carriageway of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

Noticing there was no clear line of sight to overtake the bus, police pulled the van up behind and were about to speak to the driver when they saw Rutkowski’s Nissan Juke roar past and “blindly overtake” on a bend.

They activated their blue lights and brought the Nissan Juke to a stop further up the road.

While speaking to Rutkowski at the side of the road, officers noted a “strong aroma” of alcohol coming from him.

When breathalysed Rutkowski gave a reading of 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

In the dock, Rutkowski pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He also admitted a second charge of dangerous driving.

‘Serious risk of head-on collision’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client suffers from a skin condition called psoriasis across the majority of his body and had suffered a bad reaction that night.

“He had gone into the shower after consuming alcohol and he felt his skin begin to crack and bleed,” she said.

“Mr Rutkowski had run out of his prescription cream and it had become unbearable.

“He had attended at some shop around his local area to try to find something to alleviate the pain but was unable to find anything suitable.

“It was at that point he made the foolish decision to drive – he wasn’t thinking clearly.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson pointed out to Ms Ginniver that her client could have gotten a taxi or asked someone else to drive him to a pharmacy that night.

Turning back to Rutkowski, the sheriff described his actions as a “very serious instance of drink-driving”.

He added: “You were four and a half times the limit and you drove dangerously around a bus that was obstructing all sight lines ahead – there was a serious risk of a head-on collision here.”

Sheriff Ferguson banned Rutkowski, of Gordon’s Mills Crescent, Aberdeen, from driving for two years and made him subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

He also ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and take part in alcohol counselling.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Aberdeen Sheriff Court's Warren Fenty FAI determination finally publishes almost a decade after he died in a Kittybrewster police station cell Picture shows; Warren Fenty FAI determination featured images. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
The many twists, turns and tears in Scotland's longest-ever police custody death inquiry
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Aberdeen Sheriff Court's Warren Fenty FAI determination finally publishes almost a decade after he died in a Kittybrewster police station cell Picture shows; Warren Fenty FAI determination featured images. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
Police criticised as sheriff rules Aberdeen man's death in custody 'likely' avoidable
29Mar08. Fodderty, Strathpeffer. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. Search for missing 81 year old, who disappeared from Fodderty care home on Friday 28 Mar 08, body is found. Pictured:- The care home, Fodderty House, where the women went missing from. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/03/08
Carer denies ill-treating elderly patient at Highland care home
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term
The three girls claim they were indecently assaulted at an address in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson.
Foster carer accused of indecently assaulting three girls at locations around Aberdeenshire
Armed police working in Inverness and a second image shows a broken window.
'Put the gun down': Armed officers and negotiators swarm Inverness property
Tain Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Poachers caught after parking outside police house Picture shows; Rhiconich Police House. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Highland poachers caught after parking outside police station
The High Court in Glasgow
Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid