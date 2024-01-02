Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor set for charts thanks to Saltburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor set for charts thanks to Saltburn

By Press Association
Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor is set to re-enter the top 40 UK singles chart following its appearance in the film Saltburn, according to the Official Charts Company.

The movie, directed by Oscar-winning screen writer Emerald Fennell, came out in November 2023 and was released onto streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 22.

The song, which is tracking to re-enter at number 27, features toward the end of the film when Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver Quick, is dancing naked around Saltburn manor to the noughties tune.

The film, also starring Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike and Maestro’s Carey Mulligan, follows protagonist Oliver as he makes friends with the popular and charming Felix Catton, played by Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi.

Elordi’s character invites Oliver to stay for the summer at his family’s countryside estate – Saltburn.

In a video posted to TikTok on New Year’s Eve, Ellis-Bextor, 44, recreated the scene that uses her song and donned antlers that looked similar to the ones Keoghan’s character wears in a party scene.

Alongside the video of her dancing she wrote: “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!”

The catchy pop track had peaked at number two following its release in 2001 and missed out on the number one spot to Daniel Bedingfield’s debut single Gotta Get Thru This.

Ellis-Bextor has had six other top 10 singles in the official UK singles charts with tracks including Take Me Home and Mixed Up World.

The singer, who found a new audience with her lockdown kitchen disco performances, also hosts the podcast Spinning Plates.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan could claim the first official UK number one single of 2024 with his song Stick Season.

In October, pop superstar and Vampire singer Olivia Rodrigo covered the track in a Live Lounge session for BBC Radio 1.

Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me is set for number two, according to the Official Charts Company, while Tate McRae’s Greedy could return to number three.

Houdini by Dua Lipa may jump to the number four spot and DNA (Loving You) by Billy Gillies featuring Hannah Boleyn looks set for number five.