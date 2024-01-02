Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor set for charts thanks to Saltburn

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor is set to re-enter the top 40 UK singles chart following its appearance in the film Saltburn, according to the Official Charts Company.

The movie, directed by Oscar-winning screen writer Emerald Fennell, came out in November 2023 and was released onto streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 22.

The song, which is tracking to re-enter at number 27, features toward the end of the film when Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver Quick, is dancing naked around Saltburn manor to the noughties tune.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

The film, also starring Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike and Maestro’s Carey Mulligan, follows protagonist Oliver as he makes friends with the popular and charming Felix Catton, played by Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi.

Elordi’s character invites Oliver to stay for the summer at his family’s countryside estate – Saltburn.

In a video posted to TikTok on New Year’s Eve, Ellis-Bextor, 44, recreated the scene that uses her song and donned antlers that looked similar to the ones Keoghan’s character wears in a party scene.

Alongside the video of her dancing she wrote: “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!”

The catchy pop track had peaked at number two following its release in 2001 and missed out on the number one spot to Daniel Bedingfield’s debut single Gotta Get Thru This.

Ellis-Bextor has had six other top 10 singles in the official UK singles charts with tracks including Take Me Home and Mixed Up World.

The singer, who found a new audience with her lockdown kitchen disco performances, also hosts the podcast Spinning Plates.

Emerald Fennell arrives for the opening night gala, Saltburn, at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere in the singles chart, American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan could claim the first official UK number one single of 2024 with his song Stick Season.

In October, pop superstar and Vampire singer Olivia Rodrigo covered the track in a Live Lounge session for BBC Radio 1.

Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me is set for number two, according to the Official Charts Company, while Tate McRae’s Greedy could return to number three.

Houdini by Dua Lipa may jump to the number four spot and DNA (Loving You) by Billy Gillies featuring Hannah Boleyn looks set for number five.