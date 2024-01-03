Lashana Lynch: Spending time with Bob Marley’s widow for biopic was biggest gift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Lashana Lynch: Spending time with Bob Marley’s widow for biopic was biggest gift

By Press Association
Lashana Lynch on the February issue of Elle UK (Elle UK /Ekua King)
British actress Lashana Lynch has said it was “one of the biggest gifts” to spend time with the widow of Bob Marley, whom she plays in an upcoming biopic.

The 36-year-old, known for starring in TV series Still Star-Crossed, spoke of the “feminine power” embodied by Rita Marley, who was a member of Jamaican reggae vocal group the I-Threes.

Speaking to Elle UK for the magazine’s February issue, she said: “Getting to know Rita, through spending time with her personally and on the page, has been one of the biggest gifts.

Elle cover
“Her feminine power is so apparent and mighty that my core has almost received a resurgence by playing her.

“I could retire tomorrow and feel I went out with one of the best decisions for my spirit, my career and my culture.

“I get the chance to peel back the layers of my culture through my work again and again.

“Doing it through Bob and Rita’s story is almost a personal love letter to women like her. I hope Jamaica can feel proud of what we’ve created.”

Rita was left widowed when Bob died aged 36 in 1981.

His band Bob Marley And The Wailers had hits with tracks including I Shot The Sheriff, Buffalo Soldier, Exodus and No Woman, No Cry.

The February issue of Elle UK is on sale from January 3 (Elle UK /Ekua King)

His posthumously released 1984 record Legend became one of the biggest selling albums of all time and spent 12 weeks topping the UK charts.

The new biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, will be released in February and stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob.

Actress Lynch is also a part of the Marvel universe and played Maria Rambeau in 2019 film Captain Marvel.

Speaking about her work, she said: “I was desperate to be a part of franchises (as with Marvel) because I really wanted to make my mark.

Lashana Lynch in Elle
Lashana Lynch plays Rita Marley in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love (Elle UK /Ekua King)

“That was an incredible experience. It taught me a lot and gave me more agency, more of a voice, and really gave me the skills that I needed to step into production on my own.

“I also wanted to educate the industry about how versatile black women can be.

“I know that’s not only going to make it easier for me; (but) it will make it easier for the black women that I hopefully work with more in the future.”

Lynch has appeared in films including Brotherhood (2016), No Time To Die (2021), and The Woman King (2022).

She also stars in and is co-executive producer on upcoming TV series The Day Of The Jackal, featuring Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.

The February issue of Elle UK is on sale from January 3.