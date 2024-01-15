Lil Nas X says he did not mean to mock religion in J Christ music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lil Nas X says he did not mean to mock religion in J Christ music video

By Press Association
Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Lil Nas X has said he did not mean to mock Christianity in a music video and TikTok clip which contain religious imagery.

The American singer, 24, who made it big with hit single Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, said he wanted his Christian fans to know “I am not against you”.

The video for his new single J Christ, released on Friday, shows the music artist wearing a white dress, golden halo, long nails, long hair and a choker spelling the word “sexy”.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Lil Nas X attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

In a clip posted to his social media accounts on Monday, he responded to backlash he has faced for his portrayal of Jesus and said “it’s definitely taken a mental toll on me”.

He said: “I wanted to, not necessarily apologise, but I wanted to explain where my head (is) at and where it’s been for the last week.

“So first of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot.

“Simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people.

“But I also didn’t mean to mock.

“This wasn’t like a ‘F*** you to you people. F*** you’ to the Christians’. It was not that.

“It was literally me saying ‘Oh I’m back.’

“‘I’m back like Jesus’, that was the whole thing.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023 (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I’m not the first person to dress up as Jesus. I’m not the first rapper, I’m not the first artist and I won’t be the last.”

The singer also referred to The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) video, which received negative comments in 2021 over its portrayal of religion.

The music video featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

He said: “Anything that I do related to religion can be seen as mockery.

“That just was not the case with this.”

Days before the J Christ music video was released, a clip was posted to the singer’s TikTok account which showed him mimicking the taking of communion by eating church wafers and drinking what looked to be wine.

He said: “I will say though, with the communion video… I thought that video was going to be the video to lighten the mood to take it down like less serious or whatnot.”

“I did not mean it as like a cannibalism thing or whatever the freak, but I do apologise for that.

“I will say I am sorry for that. That was overboard.

“I know I messed up really bad this time and I can act unbothered all I want, but it’s definitely taking a mental toll on me.”

He added: “I do want my Christian fans to know that I am not against you.

“I was put on this earth to bring people closer together and promote love… I’m not like some evil demon guy trying to destroy everybody’s values and stuff like that. That’s not me.

He added: “With the video, there’s no disrespect there…

“There was an understanding there that I’m not trying to diss Christianity.”

The track was released on January 12 and in the chorus Lil Nas X says he is “back like J Christ”.

The rapper’s debut album, Montero, was released in 2021.