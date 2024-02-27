Ariana Grande’s album Eternal Sunshine to feature a song with her grandma

Ariana Grande’s forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, will include a song featuring her “nonna”.

The US pop star, who is starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, will release her new LP on March 8.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old actress and singer unveiled the record’s full tracklist, which includes 13 songs.

Among the newly announced tracks is a single called Ordinary Things (Feat Nonna) which is the Italian word for grandmother.

Grande, who is of Italian descent, has a 98-year-old grandmother called Marjorie, who she is often photographed with.

Eternal Sunshine follows on from the pop star’s chart-topping 2020 album Positions, which also had a deluxe edition released the following year with bonus tracks including song Test Drive.

On January 12, the pop star released her first single from the forthcoming album – Yes, And?

The track is Grande’s first solo material released in almost three years and seemingly references people’s opinions posted about her online.

She responds to the comments in the chorus by singing: “Say that shit with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’”

Following its release Grande announced a remix of the song featuring pop superstar Mariah Carey.

Over the years seven of the Grammy-winning singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Grande had started as an actress on US children’s TV channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.