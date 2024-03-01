Sam Fender can manage fame and be ‘as big as he wants’, says Mark Knopfler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Fender can manage fame and be ‘as big as he wants’, says Mark Knopfler

By Press Association
Sam Fender can be ‘as big as he wants to be’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has backed singer-songwriter Sam Fender to “be as big as he wants to be”.

Fender, from North Shields, North Tyneside, is one of the 50-plus artists to play on a new version of Knopfler’s Going Home: Theme from The Local Hero, which has been re-recorded in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

And the 74-year-old, who grew up a few miles up the road in Blyth, Northumberland, was full of praise for the 29-year-old, who has worked in Knopfler’s London studio.

Mark Knopfler visits Teenage Cancer Trust ward
Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler will release a charity version of Going Home: Theme from The Local Hero (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Knopfler told the PA news agency: “He’s progressing fast and developing into a major artist now.

“He’s going places, he could be as big as he wants to be.

“And I just hope that he can manage the ride alright.

“It’s a helter skelter ride, you know, so you hope that he’ll be able to cope with it all.

“I think he will. I think he’ll go all the way.

“You can’t think of that many youngsters better equipped to handle that – handle the size of it all and to handle the momentum of it all and the drama of it all.

“I think Sam’s gonna be huge.”

Knopfler rejected the notion of ever pinching himself that he wrote such pivotal rock tracks as Romeo and Juliet, Tunnel of Love or the huge-selling Brothers in Arms album.

Instead, he releases new material and, once it has been polished, lets the song go out into the world, he said.

“It’ll be out of the house, down the road, to have its own life,” he said.

“It just walks out of your life and starts getting smaller.

“And that’s because that (song) is having its own life.

“Part of the fascinating thing about being a songwriter is (the song) takes up a role in other people’s lives.

“It’s amazing what people tell you, how it sustains people, what it gives to people using it, using it for everything from birthdays, the holidays, to travelling down roads to places, deaths, births, you know, tragedies, celebrations, it’s just in people’s lives.

“It’s not yours any more.

“It belongs to the people who are making it part of their lives.”