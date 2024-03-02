Olly Alexander promises to ‘put it all out there’ with Eurovision performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olly Alexander promises to ‘put it all out there’ with Eurovision performance

By Press Association
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision hopeful Olly Alexander has said he plans to “put it all out there” when he takes to the stage in Sweden later this year.

The Years & Years singer, 33, will perform the dance-infused track for the UK during the international song competition in Malmo in May, following the country’s victory at the 2023 contest with the song Tattoo by Loreen.

Arriving at the Brit Awards, he told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited, I can’t wait. I’ve always loved Eurovision and I feel like this is just like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m just really going to put it all out there and make the most of it, do something that I’m going to be proud of.”

Alexander said he was particularly excited the event will be held in Sweden for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s victory with Waterloo.

He said: “I feel like they’ll have to be there in some capacity, right? Maybe they will use the holograms?”

Asked how he thinks he will do in the competition at Eurovision, Alexander said: “My plan is honestly to just focus on doing the best I can and not worry about where I fall on the leaderboard, because there’s just so much out of your control.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Olly Alexander attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“You just never know what’s going to happen, that’s the beauty of the competition. I’m just going to do my best to try and make everyone proud.”

Asked for a hint about his performance, he said: “I don’t know what I’m going to be wearing yet, but I will performing with four dancers and hopefully making a performance that will be quite unexpected and memorable.”