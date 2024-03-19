James Blunt ‘humiliated’ at ‘generic’ version of his lyrics created by AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

James Blunt ‘humiliated’ at ‘generic’ version of his lyrics created by AI

By Press Association
Musician James Blunt has said he was 'humiliated' by artificial intelligence (AI) after he used it to generate lyrics in the style of his music (Ian West/PA)
Musician James Blunt has said he was ‘humiliated’ by artificial intelligence (AI) after he used it to generate lyrics in the style of his music (Ian West/PA)

Musician James Blunt has said he was “humiliated” by artificial intelligence (AI) after he used it to generate lyrics in the style of his music.

The 50-year-old pop singer, known for hit song You’re Beautiful, said the generative AI model created something “very, very generic”.

Speaking on the I Never Thought It Would Happen podcast with host Chris Difford, he said: “Every single one of us must have, having heard of this (AI), typed in and then written ‘Give me a first based on this, in the style of, in my case, a James Blunt lyric’.

Graham Norton Show – London
James Blunt performing during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The truth is, either AI comes up with something very, very generic or my lyrics are just absolutely mundane.

“So AI has totally humiliated me whenever I’ve gone and asked it to impersonate myself.”

He added: “The thing about songwriting and music generally is, it is your flaws and your failings and your mistakes which make it have character.

“Character is something that is not formulaic or generic and even if I have written something before and I say ‘Let me write it in the style of me again,’ it will be boring to myself, I need to go out and test myself and push myself to do something different.

“And some of those things I would make by mistake and I don’t think AI can do that yet. I don’t think it can bring in true character flaws and mistakes at this stage.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s reached one’s own voice. One’s soul at this stage.”

Blunt also said he had promised he would never use the AI tool again.

Generative AI is capable of creating text, images or other media based on the vast data it has been trained on.

Recent examples of this include ChatGPT, where users can make requests such as “write a song”.

The English musician was the star of documentary James Blunt: One Brit Wonder, filmed while the singer was on tour in 2022 and showcasing the behind-the-scenes moments from his life on the road.

He is often jokingly self critical of his work and said in the documentary trailer that he often posts online using pseudonyms as otherwise he would not receive good reviews.