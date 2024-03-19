Regulator will not ‘unduly constrain’ Premier League, claims EFL boss Rick Parry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Regulator will not ‘unduly constrain’ Premier League, claims EFL boss Rick Parry

By Press Association
EFL chairman Rick Parry rejects the idea that independent regulation will affect the competitiveness of the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL chairman Rick Parry has rejected the idea that an independent regulator risks killing the golden goose of the Premier League.

The Football Governance Bill, which will establish the regulator in law, was introduced to Parliament on Tuesday.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said she is confident the legislation will pass through Parliament “before the end of the parliamentary session” – in other words before a general election.

Lucy Frazer hopes the legislation will pass through Parliament before the end of the current session
The regulator will have a raft of powers to ensure clubs are sustainably run, to force unfit owners to divest their stakes in clubs, to ensure fans are consulted on major issues affecting their clubs and to block teams from joining unapproved competitions such as the European Super League.

Arguably the most eye-catching aspect, though, is the backstop powers it will have to impose a financial settlement on the Premier League and the EFL if they cannot agree one themselves.

One of the leagues would have to apply to trigger the powers, and the regulator would then accept that application if it believed one of its key objectives – such as the financial sustainability of clubs and financial resilience across the leagues – would not be delivered if the powers were not triggered.

Ultimately the regulator would ask the Premier League and the EFL to submit final proposals and choose the most suitable one.

The process appears to chime to a large degree with what the EFL has previously called for and potentially gives it greater leverage in the ‘New Deal’ discussions between now and the establishment of the regulator.

The Premier League has reiterated its concern around any “unintended consequences” of an independent regulator, and the prospect of any settlement that impacts the competitiveness of the top flight, but Parry said on Tuesday: “Nothing is going to change the competitiveness of the Premier League.

“The gap (in terms of wages paid) is just getting bigger and bigger between the Premier League and the rest (of Europe), so the idea that the Premier League is going to be unduly constrained or no longer competitive, I just don’t even see how that argument gets to first base.”

An independent expert panel would assess the proposals and take into account the impact on club competitiveness, sporting competition and the commercial interests of both parties in making its decision, but the leagues would then be required to distribute broadcast revenue in line with that decision.

Parry added: “It’s to do with the regulator making an objective decision that it can’t meet its primary objectives of the sustainability of the game.

“If the regulator decides everything’s fine, if the regulator’s happy with the imbalances, fine. We’re not running to the regulator to say, ‘You’ve got it wrong’. All we want is some objective and independent assessment.”

Premier League sources had expressed hope that top-flight clubs would make a formal offer to the EFL at their meeting on March 11, but none was forthcoming, with clubs instead focusing on finalising new financial rules for the top division.

Frazer said earlier on Tuesday: “I really hope that the leagues come to a deal themselves. It’s really important that football comes to its own arrangements.

“That must be the best outcome. I’ve been pressing both the Premier League and EFL for some time to come to a deal and I was really disappointed with the news last week.

“I would hope (they can do a deal before the regulator is legally established). It’s in their hands. I’m going to still encourage them to do that because I think it’s in their interest.”