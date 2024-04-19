Dr Feelgood reunited with their instruments after stolen van is recovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Feelgood reunited with their instruments after stolen van is recovered

By Press Association
Some of the recovered musical equipment belonging to Dr Feelgood (Essex Police/ PA)
Veteran British rockers Dr Feelgood are to be reunited with thousands of pounds worth of musical equipment that was inside a stolen van after police tracked it down.

Essex Police said the grey Mercedes Sprinter tour van, belonging to the rhythm and blues act, was stolen in Hockley between 6pm on Monday and midday the following day.

The force said officers were called to a disturbance in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, about 24 miles away, late on Wednesday evening and found the Mercedes van on false registration plates.

There was evidence of a chop shop – a garage where stolen vehicles are dismantled or given false identities – and there were a number of other vehicles there, police said.

Some of the recovered musical equipment that will be returned to the British band Dr Feelgood. (Essex Police/ PA)
Officers established that the van was the stolen vehicle, and the band’s equipment was found nearby.

Police officers said the band members have been made aware and collection of the musical equipment is being arranged “very soon”.

The force said that no arrests have been made and officers are continuing to explore a number of targeted lines of inquiry.

Police Constable Paul Gerrish, of Essex Police’s stolen vehicle intelligence unit, said: “I know that the band are due to start a tour of Germany and without us finding the kit, I know it would have severely affected their plans.

“It was the presence of the equipment, which was clearly of value, which allowed us to make the quick connection.

“We know that it is quite often the personal possessions in a vehicle, which cannot be replaced, which are far more valuable to people than the vehicle itself so I’m really happy that we’ll be able to reunite the equipment with the band.”

Dr Feelgood, whose line-up has changed over the years, formed in the 1970s in Canvey Island, Essex.

Guitarist Wilko Johnson, who found fame with the band before a four-decade solo career, died in 2022.