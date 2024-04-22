Nick Grimshaw reveals he was confused for Matty Healy in Taylor Swift posts

Nick Grimshaw has joked he feels like a “tortured poet” after Taylor Swift fans and media outlets “confused” him for The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

In a video post to Instagram, the former radio DJ revealed the mistake has caused him to receive a barrage of messages about the US pop superstar, who released her new album The Tortured Poets Department on Friday.

The record is thought to offer an insight into her recent break-ups including with British singer Healy, who she was rumoured to be dating briefly last year after her split from actor Joe Alwyn.

In the video, Grimshaw showed a series of online posts and articles which used a cropped image of Swift hugging him for the display photo when writing about Healy.

The confusion appears to have come from the original picture featuring all three of them, with Healy on the other side of Grimshaw.

Grimshaw says in the humorous clip: “I’ve never had as many messages from friends, from family members, from random people in the United States of America that I don’t know, all about Taylor Swift.

“Today, never mind tortured poet, I’ve been bloody tortured today.

“I don’t know what’s happened but everyone seems to confuse me with Matty Healy so now I’m in this conversation.”

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)

As he points out one headline about Swift and Healy’s reported romance, he exclaims: “That’s not even Matty Healy, its bloody me.”

He captioned the post: “Feeling like a tortured poet today.”

Singer Rita Ora was among those who found the situation funny as she wrote “Oh my god I’m dead” with a crying laughing emoji.

Musician Miles Kane and Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson were also among those who said the post had made them laugh.

After the release of Swift’s 11th studio album, her fans have pored over the lyrics in an attempt to decode the new music.

Taylor Swift released her new 11th album on Friday (Doug Peters/PA)

The first song, Fortnight, featuring US star Post Malone, has been interpreted to be about her brief relationship with Healy.

In the song she sings “And I love you, it’s ruining my life, I touched you for only a fortnight” and “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her”.

While Swift never namechecks Healy, a number of other songs appear to reference him, including Guilty As Sin, on which she sings about having “fatal fantasies” about someone from her past while in a relationship.

Last May, The 1975 frontman made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of Swift’s Eras tour to play with her support act, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. Swift also sung two 1975 numbers at their London gig in February 2023.