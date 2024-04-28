Sabrina Carpenter set to challenge Taylor Swift for top spot in singles chart

Sabrina Carpenter’s new hit Espresso is threating to knock Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone off the top spot in the UK singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company’s first look.

There are currently 1,000 chart units between Carpenter’s upbeat pop song and Swift’s new melancholic single Fortnight, which the latter released alongside her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department earlier this month.

If Carpenter’s track can hold on to its lead until Friday, it will become her first UK chart-topper.

Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA)

Carpenter, 24, started off on the Disney Channel playing lead roles in the comedy series Girl Meets World and in the comedy film Adventures In Babysitting.

After featuring in a host of other feature films, she branched into the world of music, releasing her debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015.

She has released a further four albums and over the last year, she was one of the acts to open for Swift on the singer’s mammoth Eras Tour.

Swift has broken a string of chart records following the release of her highly anticipated record, which is thought to contain references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Among the achievements, the 14-time Grammy winner became the first music artist to claim 12 number one albums in the 21st century in the UK charts.

Swift also achieved her third UK chart double for the third consecutive year in a row as Fortnight soared to number one in the singles chart alongside her album.

Two other tracks from her album are also on track for the top 10 – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which is set to enter at number seven in the first look update, and Down Bad, which is currently set to drop down four places to eighth.

Elsewhere in the chart, Irish singer Hozier’s Too Sweet is on track to drop down one place to third while Benson Boone’s TikTok hit Beautiful Thing is on course to climb two places to fourth.

US singer Teddy Swims is set to climb three spots to number five with Lose Control and Artemas’s I Like The Way You Kiss Me is set to climb one place to sixth.