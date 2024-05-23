Paul McCartney presents Bruce Springsteen with Ivors Academy fellowship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul McCartney presents Bruce Springsteen with Ivors Academy fellowship

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen (James Manning/PA)
Bruce Springsteen (James Manning/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney has presented Bruce Springsteen with the Ivors Academy fellowship.

He was previously named the first international songwriter to be inducted into the fellowship before the ceremony took place at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Thursday.

Springsteen follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, and Beatles star Sir Paul who have been given the body’s highest honour.

Sir Paul joked “unlike Bruce’s concerts” he was “going to keep this brief”, and then added that he could not think of anyone “more fitting” to be first, except songwriters including Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan and Beyonce.

Paul McCartney comments
Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)

The British singer, the first to be given the prize, added that Springsteen, 74, was a “lovely, lovely boy” and also called him a “friend”.

“He’s a fantastic guy and he showed up for me at Glastonbury,” he added, “He’s known (as the) American working man, but he’s never worked a day in his life.”

Accepting the fellowship, Springsteen reflected on not being able to find burgers in the UK when he arrived for his first gig in 1975.

“Cheeseburgers had either being hidden or been replaced by something called fish and chips,” he said.

“It was a little disconcerting.”

Springsteen joked that if London was not ready for burgers, they were not “ready” for him.

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He also said at 16 he “desperately yearned to be British” and fans keep him “invested” in the UK, where he has been coming for around half a century.

Springsteen said that he wanted to “thank you for taking me in the cultural life of the UK” and “for seeing me as yours” and called the fellowship a “meaningful experience”.

Elsewhere, London-born Raye capped off her incredible recent run of successes by being presented with the songwriter of the year prize at the ceremony.

The 26-year-old was described by Ivor judges as having “the voice of a generation” after the release of her chart-topping album, My 21st Century Blues.

She previously made history at the Brits in March, where she won six awards, the most of any artist in one year, including album of the year.

However, at the Ivor Novellos, she lost out on best album to Black Classical Music, written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey.

Skepta, Lana Del Rey, KT Tunstall and Bernie Taupin are all gift of the academy recipients so were honoured at the event with their awards.

The 2024 special international award celebrated the career and influence of Del Rey, who has had six UK number ones.

British Fashion Awards 2014 – London
Lana Del Ray (Ian West/PA)

Tom Gray, chairman of the Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of the Ivors Academy and all the songwriters and composers we represent, it’s an honour to recognise extraordinary work and brilliant individuals behind it.

“We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients. Ultimately, everyone knows that the Ivors define exceptional craft so a huge congratulations to all our winners.”

The rising star award was given to new-wave indie artist Master Peace, while Sir Elton John’s songwriting partner Taupin was honoured with the Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music and Scottish singer Tunstall picked up her gong for outstanding song collection.

Taupin has previously been given nine gongs at the event and this one came 50 years on from his first win for Daniel with Sir Elton in 1974.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
Central Cee (Ian West/PA)

The PRS for music most performed work went to London-born rappers Dave and Central Cee for the UK’s biggest song of 2023 Sprinter, while grime star Skepta picked up the visionary award.

London jazz ensemble Speakers Corner Quartet and poet Kae Tempest won their first Ivor Novello when Geronimo Blues was named best contemporary song.

The 2023 rising star recipient, Victoria Canal, won best song musically and lyrically for Black Swan alongside Jonny Lattimer and Eg White. The 25-year-old German born musician, who has lived in Spain and the US, also performed her track on the evening.

Winners of best score for films, TV and games went to Oscar-nominated British composer Jerskin Fendrix’s music for surreal black comedy Poor Things, which starred Emma Stone; Arthur Sharpe for BBC comedy drama, The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies; and Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, respectively.