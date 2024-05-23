Lana Del Rey uses Ivor Novello award speech to call out relationship violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lana Del Rey uses Ivor Novello award speech to call out relationship violence

By Press Association
Lana del Rey. (Yui Mok/PA)
Lana del Rey. (Yui Mok/PA)

Lana Del Rey has used her Ivor Novello award speech to call out a rise in relationship-based “violence” in America.

The American singer-songwriter, 38, picked up her special international award, which celebrated her career and influence, at the ceremony at Grosvenor House hotel in London on Thursday.

After receiving a standing ovation, she told the audience that people thought she was “navel gazing” while singing about her experience of “challenging relationships”.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA)

Del Rey added: “I think what we’ve seen is that like… those songs were not written about a small microcosm of people and women, we’re seeing a huge amount of things written about difficult relationships.

“And even when Covid began, the second epidemic in the United States (we saw for) interpersonal relationships violence, it increased by 300%.

“So, you know, I just think it’s amazing that female singer-songwriters, you know, have the freedom to write about absolutely whatever they want.

“(It’s) nerve wrecking to think that like writing about your relationships, were maybe something that could be seen as, like, self gratuitous…. feigning vulnerability. I heard that a lot.

“But I mean it’s a very vulnerable thing, not just for women. But for men. I’ve learned so much in the last few years, from my peers about having a challenging time in music.”

She also gave a shout out to British singer Paloma Faith who she called a “sweetheart” and said she was “so happy you’re here”.

Ivor Novello Awards 2024
Paloma Faith (Lucy North/PA)

Reflecting on the importance of her speech in the winners’ room, Del Rey told the PA news agency: “The climate is so warm, the waters are so warm, to be whatever you want to be to say, whatever you want to say, to change, however you want to change, it’s so much less rigid.

“It’s so nice for everyone who’s starting and I can like, I never know where I’m going personally in my life.

“But I have such a good feeling on the pulse of like, the musical culture, I see exactly where it’s going. I really can sense that spoken word is coming back.”