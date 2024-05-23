Mollie King: Becoming a mum and losing my dad was hardest I’ve been pushed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mollie King: Becoming a mum and losing my dad was hardest I’ve been pushed

By Press Association
Mollie King opened up about motherhood, her father’s death and her relationship with Stuart Broad in the interview with Women’s Health (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mollie King has said becoming a mother and losing her own father within 10 days of each other is “the hardest I’ve ever been pushed”.

The Saturdays singer and Radio 1 broadcaster welcomed her first child with cricketer Stuart Broad in November 2022, shortly before her father died of a brain tumour.

Reflecting on that time, she told Women’s Health UK: “When I found out I was pregnant, my dad was the healthiest person I knew. He was really athletic; he’d run three marathons in his time and he was still super strong.

“And so, to then find out halfway through my pregnancy that he had a brain tumour and that we didn’t have long with him was such a shock – a shock feels like an understatement…

“I think (the lesson) is just be kind to yourself; to know that you never know what’s around the corner.

“Also, that when you’re really, really pushed – that’s the hardest I’ve ever been pushed, learning to be a mum and then my dad passed away 10 days after the birth of Annabella – I actually think the big thing that I have learned is that we are stronger than we think we are.

“And I think that we’ve all got it in us to be strong.”

Earlier this year King completed a 500km cycle from London to Hull for Comic Relief in memory of her late father and said she had not considered the emotional ramifications of the endeavour.

She said: “It was so weird, because going into (the challenge), I didn’t really think about how it would be broadcast. All I was thinking about really was the more physical side of it… And I did show a really vulnerable side.

“But it wasn’t really like it was a choice. It was just what I was going through. And it’s still something that’s incredibly raw and really difficult to talk about in day-to-day life.

“I just don’t really talk about it. Because it – it just hurts so much. So, it was something that just came out, and it couldn’t not come out because it’s what I’m going through every day.”

King and Broad have been in a relationship since 2012 and announced their engagement in 2021.

Addressing how she knew he was the one, she said: “I had always thought I would love to be a mum if I’m lucky enough… And when Stuart and I started dating a few years down the line, I was like, ‘I know this is it’.

“We’re very similar, but in the ways where we are very different, it feels like it’s a really good balance, which I noticed immediately.

“I’m a big overthinker and I can be a little bit of a worrier, whereas Stuart is not an overthinker. Stuart’s like, ‘Right, this is what I’m going to do and this is how I’m going to do it’.”

Mollie King is on the cover of Women’s Health (Matt Monfredi/Women’s Health UK)

The full interview is available to Women’s Health members on the WH app now and in the magazine from May 28.