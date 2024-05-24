Irish Eurovision entry Bambie Thug announces European tour with dates in UK

Ireland’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, Bambie Thug, has announced a European tour.

The Cork-born singer, 31, placed sixth at the annual singing competition, which took place earlier in the month, with their gothic song Doomsday Blue.

Their Crown The Witch tour will kick off in Brighton on August 30 with further performances in cities including London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Dublin, Copenhagen, and Belfast.

The 28-date tour will culminate with a homecoming gig at Cork City Hall on November 7.

Bambie said: “So excited to bring Ouija Pop to so many countries on my first ever headline run with Crown The Witch Tour. Expect magic, music and more. Look forward to welcoming you into the coven x”.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest, held at the Malmo Arena in Sweden, where Nemo of Switzerland took home the trophy with the song, The Code, was plagued by a number of controversies.

Ahead of the grand final, Bambie, who had been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they had been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.

The singer from Macroom, Co Cork, who had become Ireland’s first entry to qualify for the grand final since 2018, had previously criticised Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, for competing in the contest.

Bambie Thug attending the Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

After they performed on May 11 Bambie accused the Eurovision Song Contest organisers of not supporting them over the row with Israel.

She told journalists: “The broadcaster has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be able to compete because of that.”

The grand final took place as a large group of demonstrators gathered outside, calling for a boycott of the competition due to Israel being in the contest amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In June, Bambie will perform at Download Festival and Mighty Hoopla.

Tickets for the Crown The Witch tour go on general sale on May 28 at 10am.