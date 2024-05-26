Nicki Minaj fans criticise ‘absolutely ridiculous’ short notice axing of gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicki Minaj fans criticise ‘absolutely ridiculous’ short notice axing of gig

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj, pictured in 2022, while on a visit to the UK (James Manning/PA)
Fans of Nicki Minaj have said cancelling her gig at Manchester’s Co-op Live at short notice was “absolutely ridiculous” following her arrest.

The rapper and singer, 41, was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday and says she spent around six hours in custody before leaving the Netherlands for the UK.

Fans were let into the Co-op Live Arena for her show at around 7pm on Saturday, before the promoter Live Nation announced at around 9.40pm that it would be postponed.

Co-op Live Arena – Manchester
Alvin Christie told the PA news agency he was waiting from 9am to attend the concert.

The 29-year-old, from Liverpool, did not blame Minaj and says fans want her to be “in a good place” and “were just more concerned that she was okay”.

He said: “I would say it was very poorly managed. When we arrived into the event, they were actively telling fans that she had arrived and that everyone was going to dance tonight.

“For a lot of people that were asking those questions, that’s obviously (keeping) people’s hopes up. I understand that maybe they wanted to get people into the arena for health and safety risks to stop people being outside.

“But I think most importantly, they maybe could have advised people as soon as they’ve known that the show was postponed and we should be turned away when we’re outside the arena, rather than holding loads of people in the arena.”

Alvin Christie, 29, from Liverpool, and his friend Connor. (Alvin Christie/PA)
Eileen Allardyce, 32, a hotel manager from Edinburgh, spent around £2,500 on tickets, travel and hotel costs and says she will not be able to make a rescheduled date.

Ms Allardyce said that since Co-op Live announced its first delay in April to an event, where comedian Peter Kay was due to perform, she has been “on eggshells” along with her friends who also had tickets for Minaj.

“Obviously, it’s not Co-op’s fault what happened in Amsterdam, and it’s not Nicki’s fault either, like, obviously, no blame for her at all,” she said.

“But as I say, I just feel like the way they (the venue) handled it was just absolutely ridiculous. They have no clue, absolutely no clue. I don’t think they were prepared for anything, to be honest.”

She and Mr Christie also claimed there were no toilets outside the arena for fans to use while queuing, and felt more facilities are needed at the new venue.

Mr Christie, who went to the hotel in the city centre where Minaj addressed disappointed fans, contrasted his experience at Co-op Live with Manchester’s AO Arena, where he said there are “general public facilities and coffee shops”.

In a message on social media site X, Minaj said she had arrived at her hotel in Manchester early on Sunday after spending “5-6 hours” in a cell and a delay to her flight from Amsterdam.