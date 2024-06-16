Former Elgin sweet shop soon to offer something different and Station Hotel in Rothes’ expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Former Elgin sweet shop soon to offer something different and Station Hotel in Rothes’ expansion plans

The latest Moray planning round-up is here. It is packed with many plans including new purpose for closed Forres Ladbrokes and work at Glenallachie Distillery near Aberlour.

By Sean McAngus
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week, planning chiefs gave the go-ahead to expansion plans for the Station Hotel in Rothes.

Glenallachie Distillery will build an extension for their Still House.

Plans for new signage and work at closed Ladbrokes in Forres signal a fresh purpose for the vacant property.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow School of Art wants to use a Forres hotel as student accommodation.

Firstly, new life for a former candy shop in the Elgin town centre is moving closer to reality.

APPROVED: Elgin Candy Shop changes

Former candy shop on Elgin’s South Street.

In April, we exclusively revealed in the weekly Moray planning ahead that a former sweetie shop in the Elgin town centre could find a new lease of life.

The building at 71 South Street was most recently home to The Candy Shop which first open in summer 2018.

But a while ago, the shop on South Street in Elgin was shut down.

Since then, the property in the Elgin town centre has been empty.

Inside the shop when it was open as a sweetie shop.

The property is a ground and first floor retail unit which forms part of a wider stone and slate C Listed building.

Florian Koci wants to transform the former sweetie shop into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

He is being represented by CM Design.

We previously revealed it would serve Greek food.

Inside when the unit was home to the Candy Shop.

The proposed floor plans include customer seating area suitable for six people, new takeaway kitchen, entrance and waiting area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be staff rooms, kitchen preparation and store area and toilet.

The fixed counter in the new business will provide two levels with one for standing users and for seated users like wheelchair users.

Ground floor plan.
First floor plan.

What is the latest on the proposals?

South Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This week, planning officials approved a building warrant to transform the former sweetie shop into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

Work could cost around £10,000 to give the shop new life.

However the plans are still awaiting planning permission for the change of use and alterations.

SUBMITTED: Forres hotel could house students

The Glasgow School of Art wants to turn the Knockomie Inn in Forres into student accommodation.

In 2022, the hotel on Grantown Road closed to guests.

It is understood that the hotel owners Gavin and Penny Ellis have entered a partnership with the Glasgow School of Art School of Innovation and Technology based at Altyre Estate.

Knockomie Inn.

The hotel will provide rooms for attending scholars from all over the world.

It is believed that no alterations will be needed to made to the building.

However, a change of use is sought by LDN Architects on behalf of the school.

Ground floor plan for the transformation. Image: LDN Architects
The first-floor plan. Image: LDN Architects

SUBMITTED: New life for former Forres Ladbrokes

The former Ladbrokes in Forres.  Image: Google Maps

New life could be on the horizon for the closed Ladbrokes at 82 High Street in Forres.

At the former bookies, Scotstone Limited’s Louisa Carter wants to put a sign above the shop and replace the existing door with like for like timber frame and glass paneling.

The proposed new signage has revealed a kilt shop called MacKenzie of Forres will open up in the empty town centre unit.

Meanwhile, the local authority says a change of use application isn’t required.

However, no work can get underway at the B Listed building until listed building consent and advertisement consent are both approved.

Signage for the kilt shop.

Closure due to online gambling boom

The former bookies in Forres.

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Forres and Lossiemouth which could be transformed into a cafe in the near future.

SCREENING: Poultry shed

Plans could be on the horizon to build a poultry shed at land close to Haughs Farm near Keith.

This new facility could house 32,000 commercial free range laying hens for egg production.

Image to illustrate free range hens.

Ian Duncan Architects Limited is seeking a ‘screening opinion’ from Moray Council on behalf of E M Smith And Sons for the potential facility.

They will find out if the shed would likely have significant effects on the environment.

APPROVED: Expansion plans for Station Hotel

Station Hotel, Rothes
The Station Hotel in Rothes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In October, we revealed the Station Hotel’s expansion proposals.

The hotel on 51 New Street in Rothes wanted to demolish two homes to make way for an extension.

The business is being represented by Ken Mathieson Architectural Design.

Drawing impression of extension to Station Hotel in Rothes. Image: Ken Mathieson Architectural Design

Now planning permission has been granted for the work which will include the creation of 13 new bedrooms with 11 King rooms and two suites.

This development will bring the total of rooms at the hotel to 28.

In planning documents, council officials said the demolition of two stone cottages to make way for the extension is acceptable.

As the buildings are not listed and don’t lie within a conservation area.

Meanwhile, the hotel is important for the vibrancy of the town and local
economy.

Long history of Station Hotel

The hotel had been closed for many years.

It was even used as temporary housing by Moray Council.

Then in 2016, the hotel reopened after local couple Richard and Heather Forsyth extensively restored the grand old building to its former glory.

Since then, it has been a success.

The Station Hotel in Rothes has a lot to offer its guests.

APPROVED: Work at Aberlour distillery

Glenallachie Distillery.

An extension will be built for the still house at the Glenallachie Distillery.

The malt whisky distillery on Speyside at the foot of Ben Rinnes was founded in 1967.

Previously, Glenallachie mainly produced whisky for blends. Now it is known for its single malts.

Grant and Geoghegan represented Glenallachie, near Aberlour, in the application.

SUBMITTED: Work at Keith Tesco

Tesco in Keith.

Tesco wants to carry out £10,000 worth of work at their Keith store.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to form additional self service checkouts at the shop on Moss Street.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups

