Former Elgin sweet shop soon to offer something different and Station Hotel in Rothes’ expansion plans

This week, planning chiefs gave the go-ahead to expansion plans for the Station Hotel in Rothes.

Glenallachie Distillery will build an extension for their Still House.

Plans for new signage and work at closed Ladbrokes in Forres signal a fresh purpose for the vacant property.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow School of Art wants to use a Forres hotel as student accommodation.

Firstly, new life for a former candy shop in the Elgin town centre is moving closer to reality.

APPROVED: Elgin Candy Shop changes

In April, we exclusively revealed in the weekly Moray planning ahead that a former sweetie shop in the Elgin town centre could find a new lease of life.

The building at 71 South Street was most recently home to The Candy Shop which first open in summer 2018.

But a while ago, the shop on South Street in Elgin was shut down.

Since then, the property in the Elgin town centre has been empty.

The property is a ground and first floor retail unit which forms part of a wider stone and slate C Listed building.

Florian Koci wants to transform the former sweetie shop into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

He is being represented by CM Design.

We previously revealed it would serve Greek food.

The proposed floor plans include customer seating area suitable for six people, new takeaway kitchen, entrance and waiting area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be staff rooms, kitchen preparation and store area and toilet.

The fixed counter in the new business will provide two levels with one for standing users and for seated users like wheelchair users.

What is the latest on the proposals?

This week, planning officials approved a building warrant to transform the former sweetie shop into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

Work could cost around £10,000 to give the shop new life.

However the plans are still awaiting planning permission for the change of use and alterations.

SUBMITTED: Forres hotel could house students

The Glasgow School of Art wants to turn the Knockomie Inn in Forres into student accommodation.

In 2022, the hotel on Grantown Road closed to guests.

It is understood that the hotel owners Gavin and Penny Ellis have entered a partnership with the Glasgow School of Art School of Innovation and Technology based at Altyre Estate.

The hotel will provide rooms for attending scholars from all over the world.

It is believed that no alterations will be needed to made to the building.

However, a change of use is sought by LDN Architects on behalf of the school.

SUBMITTED: New life for former Forres Ladbrokes

New life could be on the horizon for the closed Ladbrokes at 82 High Street in Forres.

At the former bookies, Scotstone Limited’s Louisa Carter wants to put a sign above the shop and replace the existing door with like for like timber frame and glass paneling.

The proposed new signage has revealed a kilt shop called MacKenzie of Forres will open up in the empty town centre unit.

Meanwhile, the local authority says a change of use application isn’t required.

However, no work can get underway at the B Listed building until listed building consent and advertisement consent are both approved.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Forres and Lossiemouth which could be transformed into a cafe in the near future.

SCREENING: Poultry shed

Plans could be on the horizon to build a poultry shed at land close to Haughs Farm near Keith.

This new facility could house 32,000 commercial free range laying hens for egg production.

Ian Duncan Architects Limited is seeking a ‘screening opinion’ from Moray Council on behalf of E M Smith And Sons for the potential facility.

They will find out if the shed would likely have significant effects on the environment.

APPROVED: Expansion plans for Station Hotel

In October, we revealed the Station Hotel’s expansion proposals.

The hotel on 51 New Street in Rothes wanted to demolish two homes to make way for an extension.

The business is being represented by Ken Mathieson Architectural Design.

Now planning permission has been granted for the work which will include the creation of 13 new bedrooms with 11 King rooms and two suites.

This development will bring the total of rooms at the hotel to 28.

In planning documents, council officials said the demolition of two stone cottages to make way for the extension is acceptable.

As the buildings are not listed and don’t lie within a conservation area.

Meanwhile, the hotel is important for the vibrancy of the town and local

economy.

Long history of Station Hotel

The hotel had been closed for many years.

It was even used as temporary housing by Moray Council.

Then in 2016, the hotel reopened after local couple Richard and Heather Forsyth extensively restored the grand old building to its former glory.

Since then, it has been a success.

APPROVED: Work at Aberlour distillery

An extension will be built for the still house at the Glenallachie Distillery.

The malt whisky distillery on Speyside at the foot of Ben Rinnes was founded in 1967.

Previously, Glenallachie mainly produced whisky for blends. Now it is known for its single malts.

Grant and Geoghegan represented Glenallachie, near Aberlour, in the application.

SUBMITTED: Work at Keith Tesco

Tesco wants to carry out £10,000 worth of work at their Keith store.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to form additional self service checkouts at the shop on Moss Street.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

