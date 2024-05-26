Mary Poppins songwriter Richard Sherman was ‘a class act and a gentleman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mary Poppins songwriter Richard Sherman was ‘a class act and a gentleman’

By Press Association
Richard Sherman died aged 95 (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Mary Poppins songwriter Richard M Sherman has been remembered as a “class act” and a “gentleman” after his death at the age of 95.

The US musician and his brother Robert created the songs for the hit musical as well as The Jungle Book and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The Walt Disney company said on Saturday that he had died due to age-related illness. Robert died in London aged 86 in 2012.

The brothers wrote more than 150 songs at Disney, including the soundtracks for such films as The Sword And The Stone, The Parent Trap, Bedknobs And Broomsticks, The Aristocrats and The Tigger Movie.

In a statement, Mary Poppins theatre producer Sir Cameron Anthony Mackintosh said: “The great Richard Sherman wrote instantly infectious, joyous songs to lift the heart. His iconic score for Mary Poppins, written with his brother Bob, will be enchanting audiences around the world forever more.

“He was also one of the great gentlemen of showbusiness, always charming, supportive and kind. We will all miss you, Dick – you are truly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

The song Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious was created by the Sherman brothers and sung by Julie Andrews, who played Poppins, and Dick Van Dyke as the chimney sweep Bert.

George Stiles, who composed additional music for the stage version of Mary Poppins, wrote on Instagram that Sherman “gave the world a songbook of joy, laughter, love and hope”.

He added that the veteran composer did not “resent” him and his collaborator, lyricist Anthony Drewe, and they “became great friends”.

“I shall miss this brilliant, beautiful human,” he said. “Love to all the Sherman family. Rest assured his legacy is as assured as long as people sing songs and tell stories. Rest in peace dear Dick x.”

The Sherman brothers won two Oscars for Walt Disney’s 1964 hit Mary Poppins — best score and best song for Chim Chim Cher-ee — and a Grammy for best original score written for a motion picture.

American composer Alan Menken, whose music features in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Pocahontas, called Sherman “such a class act, a sweet man and a beautiful songwriter”.

“We were all so blessed to have had him in our lives,” he wrote on Instagram. “All my love and prayers to (his wife) Elizabeth and his family.”

Sherman is survived by his wife, their two children Gregory and Victoria, and a daughter from a previous marriage, Lynda.