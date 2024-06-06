Ronan Keating to step down from Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ronan Keating to step down from Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years

By Press Association
Ronan Keating is leaving his morning radio show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Ronan Keating is leaving his morning radio show (Suzan Moore/PA)

Ronan Keating has announced he is stepping down from hosting the Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years.

The Boyzone singer, who presents the show with Harriet Scott, said he will leave the show at the end of July so he can focus on “reconnecting” with his music.

Speaking on the programme, he said: “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision.”

He added: “I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all.

“I came on board as you know (Harriet) for a year, maybe two, and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven.

“We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed.

“It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did.

“So although I won’t be waking the nation up any more with you (Harriet), I look forward to reconnecting with what I did before this – getting back to my music and touring.

“Even though I’ve been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times.

“And getting back to being with my family – you know, doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning. I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.”

Julien MacDonald Front Row – London Fashion Week 2023
Ronan Keating and his wife Storm (Suzan Moore/PA)

He concluded: “I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast, for me it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’s been incredible.”

Keating joined Magic Radio in 2017 and his final show will be on July 31.

Co-host Scott will remain on Magic Radio and will continue hosting the breakfast show with Keating until the end of July, with further show news to follow.

She said: “I’m heartbroken that I’ll soon no longer be sharing my mornings with my sidekick, but I’m also absolutely delighted for him to be embarking on his next chapter.

“Ronan is one of a kind and I know we haven’t seen the last of him here at Magic!”

Rachel Mallender, content director at Magic Radio, said “Ronan is a brilliant broadcaster and after seven years of early mornings, entertaining millions across the nation, he’s certainly earned a well-deserved lie-in!

“While he’ll be popping up on the station, it’s only right that we give him a good send-off on Magic Radio Breakfast which has been his home since he joined, so do listen in across the summer as we say farewell.”