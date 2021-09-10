Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mel B discusses possibility of Spice Girls touring again

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:51 pm
Mel B (PA)
Mel B (PA)

Mel B has said she will “make sure” that a Spice Girls tour happens in 2023.

The girl group previously reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland, although Victoria Beckham did not join her former bandmates.

While standing in as presenter of Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which was temporarily renamed Mel B’s Packed Lunch, the singer said the group were previously in talks to do another tour until their plans were interrupted by the pandemic.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, said: “We did our last tour and Victoria respectfully ducked out, and you have to respect when someone doesn’t want to go on tour.”

She added: “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans.

“I think we’re hopefully on the same page together.

“They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”

Her bandmate Mel C has previously said Beckham would like to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury.

Mel B presented Steph’s Packed Lunch as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which sees the broadcaster air a number of its flagship shows with black presenters and contributors at the forefront.

During the show she also revealed what nicknames she would give the members of the Spice Girls today.

“Victoria has a crazy sense of humour, so she’d be Sarky Spice, as in sarcastic,” she said.

“Baby Spice is actually quite a raunchy, sassy-pants, so she’d definitely be Lustful Spice.

“Melanie is a perfectionist, so it’s Perfect Spice.

“Geri… where do I start? Stop-wearing-white-and-wear-the-Union-Jack Spice.

“And me? I’d be Fabulous Spice.”

The programme also saw Mel B reunite three cast members from the sitcom Desmond’s, which originally aired for six series between 1989 and 1994 – Carmen Munroe, who played Shirley, Ram John Holder (Porkpie) and Kim Walker (Gloria Ambrose).

Discussing the experience of filming Desmond’s, Munroe said: “There is lots going for working on Desmond’s.

“Because of the person who wrote it, as they were a black person.

“Because of the people who I was working with.

“Even the people in the production and the producer made sure he had, behind the scenes, more young black people.

“This completed the whole picture and whole concept of what we are going to do as a race.”

The Big Breakfast
AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan hosted The Big Breakfast as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project (Ricky Darko/Channel 4/PA)

As part of Black To Front, Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu presented a revival of The Big Breakfast, while Sir Trevor McDonald has also hosted quiz show Countdown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal