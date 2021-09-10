Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comedian Ed Gamble ties the knot after multiple pandemic delays

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 7:01 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble has married his girlfriend of more than 10 years after their wedding was repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic.

The 35-year-old Londoner, who regularly appears on Mock The Week, tied the knot with TV development producer Charlie Jamison at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire on Thursday in front of a crowd that included fellow comics Nish Kumar and James Acaster.

Jamison confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo from the big day showing them looking lovingly at each other, and the date followed by a diamond ring emoji.

She was pictured wearing a gown designed by Angelina Colarusso and a jewelled headband, while Gamble opted for a blue suit and lilac tie.

Fellow comic Felicity Ward was among those sending their congratulations, writing: “Yayyyyyyy. You did it! All our love.”

Model Hannah Cooper, who is married to comedian Joel Dommett, said: “Yayyyyyyy. You did it! All our love.”

Fellow comic Josh Widdicombe shared a series of photos from the wedding including a selfie with Acaster, who hosts the popular Off Menu podcast with Gamble.

He wrote: “Absolutely amazing day celebrating the marriage of these two brilliant people (and interrupting their photoshoot).”

The couple were due to marry in April 2020 before the onset of the first lockdown forced them to reschedule a number of times.

