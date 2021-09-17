Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2021 revealed

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 9:34 pm
Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has been crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2021 (BBC/PA)
Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox said she is “absolutely buzzing” after being crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

The 30-year-old, who has represented Great Britain in both sprinting and cycling events, impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in a final that saw the three remaining contestants attempt to cook a “flawless” three-course meal in two hours.

Reality star Megan McKenna and former EastEnders actor Joe Swash both also made it to the final on BBC One but missed out on the trophy.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021
Megan McKenna (BBC/PA)

After being announced as the winner, Cox, who has multiple sclerosis, said: “I gave everything I could today. I am absolutely buzzing. This smile is not disappearing from my face for a while.

“I am just proud of myself for doing it. I didn’t change who I was, I learnt along the way, but I was still Kadeena right to the end.

“It has just been a great journey and one that I am never going to forget.”

Her winning menu began with a starter of torched salmon marinated in lime juice with caviar, tempura prawn topped with a crab meat mayonnaise, asparagus salad and a Bloody Mary granite.

Her main consisted of a French trimmed rack of lamb, Caribbean curried goat pie, roasted carrots, spinach, silver skin onions and a lamb curry sauce, while dessert was Choux au Craquelin, a type of pastry, filled with mascarpone whipped cream, with hazelnut praline crumb and tempered chocolate.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021
Joe Swash (BBC/PA)

Torode said: “So many times during this year’s competition I forgot Kadeena had multiple sclerosis and was not only battling for the trophy but had her own personal battle going on.

“She just never let up, she didn’t stop! For me she is a true inspiration. Her food is special, not just because it is technically brilliant but also because it has heart, it’s got soul and it’s got love.”

Wallace said: “What a lovely, lovely final. Today from Kadeena we got very special dishes. It’s not just the quality of Kadeena’s cooking, it’s the originality of the ideas.

“There is a reason she has a bedroom full of medals – she is a serious competitor.”

The final followed four weeks of heats, one week of semi-finals and a final week that saw the contestants produce a pie at Holborn Dining Room’s Pie Room with chef Calum Franklin.

Later, they returned to the MasterChef kitchen to create a dish inspired by the flavours of the sweet shop, before facing the judges’ table of Michelin-starred chefs including Tom Kerridge, Michel Roux Jr and Lisa Goodwin-Allen.

Blue singer Duncan James, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, and The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant were also among this year’s contestants.

The 2020 series of Celebrity MasterChef was won by Irish-Iraqi broadcaster and YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf.

