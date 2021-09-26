Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones to reunite on screen in Worzel Gummidge

Detectorists stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are to reunite on screen in a new episode of an adaptation of Worzel Gummidge, it has been announced.

Crook, who stars as the popular walking, talking scarecrow in the BBC programme, has created three new episodes of his show inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

His adaptation of the story, which previously also featured on television screens in the ’70s and ’80s, first aired on the BBC in 2019.

Toby Jones in Worzel Gummidge (Jack Barnes/Leopard Films/BBC/PA)

The new episodes will see Jones play all six roles on a village committee in an episode titled Guy Forks.

He previously starred alongside Crook in BBC comedy series Detectorists.

Worzel Gummidge will also feature comedian Bill Bailey, Gentleman Jack star Rosie Cavaliero, Afterlife actor Paul Kaye, Getting On’s Vicki Pepperdine and The Stranger actress India Brown.

Crook, who has written and directed the new episodes, said: “I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast.

“We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen.”

Mackenzie Crook wrote and directed the new episodes (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: “It’s always the greatest joy and privilege to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field.

“Our exceptional cast and crew make the entire experience such a pleasure.

“Mackenzie Crook leads with humanity and that translates in these beautiful films.

“Our three original stories will charm and amuse audiences of all ages.”

Tanya Qureshi, head of comedy at the BBC, said: “Worzel and the magical cast of characters that inhabit Scatterbrook are back once again and we can’t wait for audiences to see what Mackenzie and the crew have brought to life in these new instalments.

“These wonderful films are exactly the comforting tonic we could all use right now.”