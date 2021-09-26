Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones to reunite on screen in Worzel Gummidge

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 12:13 am
Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge (Matt Burlem/BBC/PA)
Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge (Matt Burlem/BBC/PA)

Detectorists stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are to reunite on screen in a new episode of an adaptation of Worzel Gummidge, it has been announced.

Crook, who stars as the popular walking, talking scarecrow in the BBC programme, has created three new episodes of his show inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

His adaptation of the story, which previously also featured on television screens in the ’70s and ’80s, first aired on the BBC in 2019.

Worzel Gummidge
Toby Jones in Worzel Gummidge (Jack Barnes/Leopard Films/BBC/PA)

The new episodes will see Jones play all six roles on a village committee in an episode titled Guy Forks.

He previously starred alongside Crook in BBC comedy series Detectorists.

Worzel Gummidge will also feature comedian Bill Bailey, Gentleman Jack star Rosie Cavaliero, Afterlife actor Paul Kaye, Getting On’s Vicki Pepperdine and The Stranger actress India Brown.

Crook, who has written and directed the new episodes, said: “I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast.

“We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen.”

The Writers Guild Awards 2019 – London
Mackenzie Crook wrote and directed the new episodes (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: “It’s always the greatest joy and privilege to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field.

“Our exceptional cast and crew make the entire experience such a pleasure.

“Mackenzie Crook leads with humanity and that translates in these beautiful films.

“Our three original stories will charm and amuse audiences of all ages.”

Tanya Qureshi, head of comedy at the BBC, said: “Worzel and the magical cast of characters that inhabit Scatterbrook are back once again and we can’t wait for audiences to see what Mackenzie and the crew have brought to life in these new instalments.

“These wonderful films are exactly the comforting tonic we could all use right now.”

