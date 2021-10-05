Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Stacey Solomon welcomes baby girl with Joe Swash on her birthday

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 7:56 pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Stacey Solomon has welcomed a baby girl with her fiance Joe Swash on her birthday.

The Loose Women and X Factor star, 32, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her newborn daughter in a pink babygrow surrounded by the hands of her mum, dad and brothers.

She revealed that the baby girl had been born at their house in Essex, which they have dubbed “Pickle Cottage”.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
The couple have been together since 2015 (Ian West/PA)

Solomon wrote on Instagram: “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love.

“Thank you for the most incredible 9 months.

“Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…”

She also posted a series of images of her and Swash, 39, looking lovingly at their newborn daughter.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
She announced she was pregnant in June (Matt Crossick/PA)

Solomon has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas at Pickle Cottage, but delayed their wedding after she announced her pregnancy in June.

Solomon and Swash also share a son Rex, while Solomon has two children from previous relationships and Swash has another son.

Famous friends sent their congratulations to the couple on social media, including Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague who wrote: “How incredibly special congratulations beautiful”.

Singer Alexandra Burke commented: “Congratulations my darling ! Crying at your stories…. So beautiful! Xxxxx”, while Radio DJ Kate Lawler added: “She’s here! So perfect. Congratulations guys. On your birthday too Stacey Extra special x” with a string of heart emojis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal