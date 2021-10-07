Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristen Stewart takes to red carpet at Spencer premiere

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 7:38 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 10:24 am
Jacki Nielen, Kristen Stewart and Freddie Spry (Ian West/PA)
Jacki Nielen, Kristen Stewart and Freddie Spry (Ian West/PA)

Kristen Stewart is among the stars who have taken to the red carpet at the premiere of the Diana, Princess of Wales biopic Spencer.

The actress, who plays Diana in the film, was pictured wearing a strapless grey dress at the event in London on Thursday.

She posed for pictures with Jacki Nielen, who plays the Duke of Cambridge in the film, and Freddie Spry, who plays the Duke of Sussex.

Spencer UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Spencer tells the story of a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince of Wales has gone cold but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

The film’s UK premiere took place at the Royal Festival Hall as part of the BFI London Film Festival ahead of its release in the UK and Ireland on November 5.

Spencer UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Freddie Spry (Ian West/PA)

Others cast in the film, which is written by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

