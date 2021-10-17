Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Peaty: Dance rehearsals amazing compared to tedious swimming training

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:06 am
Adam Peaty is paired with Katya Jones in this year’s Strictly series (Guy Levy/PA)
Adam Peaty has said swimming training is “very tedious” but Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals can be “the most amazing 10 hours you’ve ever spent” if the song is right.

The Olympic swimmer is paired with professional dancer Katya Jones in the BBC competition.

After finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard last week, the 26-year-old made a comeback on Saturday night as the first Argentine tango of the series saw them placed joint second after a score of 32.

Adam Peaty is paired with Katya Jones in this year’s Strictly (Hello! magazine/PA)

Peaty told Hello! magazine: “I have been swimming for nearly 17 years and I’m glad I’ve had this challenge.

“I’ve learnt so much about my body and my mental state from dancing. It’s so energetic and positive.

“You never know when your Strictly’s going to be over so I’ve made sure I enjoy it.

“Swimming is very tedious to train for but with dancing, if you get the right song, it can be the most amazing 10 hours you’ve ever spent. I love music.”

The three-time Olympic champion, who specialises in breaststroke, signed up for the show following his heroics in Tokyo over the summer.

He added: “It’s nice to show people I’m not just a swimmer and can be versatile and do something else.”

However, the swimming star admitted it has been an adjustment to work as a pair, adding: “As a solo athlete, I’m still getting used to having a partner and that has been a very eye-opening experience.”

Peaty and Jones spoke to Hello! (Hello! magazine/PA)

This is the sixth year Jones has competed as a professional dancer on the show, and last year she was partnered with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in Strictly’s first female same-sex couple.

Jones said: “I’ve worked with athletes before and they’re always prepared but I remind Adam that everyone else is doing 40 to 50 hours a week too and putting in 100% and it really shows.

“It’s not just about the steps and hard work, it’s also the connection and the feeling you leave people with.

“You don’t just do the steps, you’ve got to perform them.”

Strictly has now completed four weeks of live shows, and Peaty said he has enjoyed forming friendships with the other celebrity contestants.

“I love sitting down on a Friday night with some of the others, having a glass of wine and chatting about what they do in their jobs and what I do in mine,” he added.

“They’re a great bunch of people and we all want each other to do well.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

