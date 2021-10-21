Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Tonioli to rejoin Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for 2022 arena tour

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 7:31 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 7:43 pm
Bruno Tonioli (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bruno Tonioli is to return to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2022 UK arena tour.

The 65-year-old Italian judge pulled out of the current series of the television programme over uncertainty around travel restrictions between the UK and the US, where he is based and is also a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars.

Anton Du Beke took Tonioli’s place on the judging panel for the current series of the BBC celebrity dancing competition.

Strictly Come Dancing
However Tonioli will be reunited with Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood in a string of live shows.

The arena tour, which will be directed by Revel Horwood, will feature performances from some celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the programme.

The audience will then be able to vote for their favourite dance each night.

Tonioli said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back on the judging panel for the Strictly Arena Tour for the first time in two years.

“I’ve missed my fellow judges, I’ve missed the glitz and glamour of the tour and I’ve missed the amazing audiences that come to see us all over the country – I hope you have missed me too.

“I cannot wait to be back alongside Shirley, Craig, the celebs and the pros.

“The fans are really in for a treat – next year’s arena tour is going to be simply fantastico.”

Strictly Come Dancing
Speaking on The One Show, he added he “cannot believe” he will be returning to the UK for the tour.

He said the tour will be “amazing”, adding: “You get such a rush of adrenaline, the shows are spectacular and I’m going actually to see these new people that I haven’t met yet for the first time, so it’s even more exciting.”

Ballas said: “I’m really looking forward to rejoining Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour.

“The audiences at the arena shows are amazing – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road.”

Revel Horwood added: “I’m delighted to be back directing and judging the 2022 tour.

“Next year is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

“With Bruno coming back to join us on the judging panel, this your will be just fab-u-lous.”

The Strictly Come Dancing tour features dates in Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

It will take place in January and February next year.

