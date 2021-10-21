Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GB News hires Sunday Express editor Michael Booker

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 8:53 pm
A GB News studio (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A GB News studio (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

GB News has appointed Sunday Express editor Michael Booker as its editorial director.

He will “provide editorial leadership across all GB News platforms including television, radio and digital”, according to a statement from the channel.

Booker has edited the Sunday Express for the last three years and also previously served as deputy editor of the Daily Express.

GB News
GB News offices (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He also helped to launch the Daily Star Sunday in 2002 and served as a news editor and deputy editor for the newspaper.

Booker said: “GB News is without doubt one of the most exciting opportunities in British journalism for years.

“The chance to be part of it is just too good to miss.”

GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos said: “Michael has a sharp instinct for the real stories that impact the people of the United Kingdom, and a deep understanding of how to include their voices in the national conversation.”

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising to offer an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News and take on so-called cancel culture.

A number of big names joined GB News for its launch including ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Andrew Neil will never appear on GB News again
Andrew Neil (Nick Ansell/PA)

Guto Harri quit the channel following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players, while other staff members have reportedly left.

Last month Andrew Neil stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on the channel.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said he “came close to a breakdown” during his time at GB News after suffering from stress due to the fledgling station’s technical problems.

