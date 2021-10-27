Our Yorkshire Farm couple address marriage speculation

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda Owen and husband Clive have released a statement following reports speculating about their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 21 years and have nine children, have risen to fame through the Channel 5 show which follows their life on Ravenseat Farm.

They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

“We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.

“We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.”

Amanda Owen’s family life is showcased on Our Yorkshire Farm (PA)

The couple run the 2,000-acre hill farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, and take care of about 1,000 sheep.

Our Yorkshire Farm is on its fifth series after first launching in 2018.

Mrs Owen, 47, is publishing a book this week titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

Speaking about her book recently, the shepherdess told the PA news agency: “It’s about the countryside, it’s about the things that people maybe value a little bit more now.

“During the pandemic, that was the one thing that was taken away from people. It doesn’t matter how much technology you’ve got, or how many Zooms you do, if what you really crave is fresh air and to be out in the elements.”