Holly Willoughby recalls ‘terrifying’ moment that led to self-reflection journey

Holly Willoughby has spoken of the “terrifying” moment of self-reflection she experienced while undergoing alternative treatments in Australia.

The 40-year-old host of This Morning underwent kinesiology, which claims to be able to diagnose problems in the body through its muscles, while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2018.

Willoughby took the place of the series’ usual presenter, Ant McPartlin, following his arrest for drink-driving.

She subsequently launched Wylde Moon, a lifestyle website exploring topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing”.

Appearing on the Happy Place podcast hosted by Fearne Cotton, Willoughby recalled coming to the realisation she wanted to know herself better.

The mother-of-three, who has published a book about her experiences called Reflections, said: “Australia was a little gift really because a) I wasn’t supposed to be there and b) I was on the other side of the world.

“I was without my children, without my husband for two weeks before they came out. And I had this apartment, and I had nothing to do apart from look after myself.

“I was in the land of the alternative life and I was like, ‘Wow, I am going to do everything’. I am just going to dive on in here and see what feels good.”

Willoughby said she had “weird experiences” and met “wonderful people”, but that her meeting with a kinesiologist had the most impact.

She added: “There was seriously something else going on there because she definitely unlocked something.

“And I know that people are very wary of people maybe going in and having an unlocking moment in, say, something… the NHS wouldn’t recommend.

“There is a professional route to go down with your psychologist and your therapy and there is an alternative route. Now, for me they worked beautifully alongside each other.

“But there was this moment and it was… Actually it was bloody terrifying if I am going to be completely honest. It wasn’t a nice feeling.

“It wasn’t like a eureka hallelujah moment. It wasn’t nice. But I knew that it was the beginning of something.

“That was it really. That was the beginning. What started off as scary I now love. I’m never going to be at the point where you go, ‘I did that and now I am fixed’.”

The TV star said she intended to keep “digging down and finding more” because she was enjoying getting to know her adult self better.

Willoughby has co-presented ITV’s morning programme since 2009 and has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Juice, The Xtra Factor and The Voice.