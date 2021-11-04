Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TV network created for dogs and their owners to launch in UK

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 7:01 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 8:59 am
DogTV (DogTV)
DogTV (DogTV)

A new television network created specifically for dogs and their owners is set to launch in the UK.

DogTV will air scientifically tested programming which aims to alleviate symptoms from conditions in dogs such as separation anxiety, loneliness and stress.

The service, which will also have shows designed to help owners better understand and look after their pets, launches on November 8.

DogTV has been developed following research into animals’ physiological and psychological needs, moods and responses to audio and visual stimuli to help them feel more stimulated, relaxed or help them to sleep.

The colours, audio frequencies and camera alignment have been adapted to cater to dog senses.

The channel, which is already available in other countries, will also feature programmes for dog owners, including shows by celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo, who will provide tips on how to live better at home with a pet, as well as programmes that provide simple recipes for dogs.

The channel also features programmes for dog owners (DogTV)

Professor Nicholas Dodman, chief scientist for DogTV, said: “DogTV is an excellent resource for dog owners to help alleviate some of the behavioural problems that can arise when dogs are left alone.

“With numbers of dog owners rising over the pandemic, and owners now returning to work, DogTV helps canines to feel relaxed and comforted until their owners return home.”

British animal trainer Victoria Stilwell said: “People think that DogTV is a bit of a weird concept at first, but when I tell them the amount of research that has gone into this – that this TV channel can help their dogs while home alone, improve their lives considerably and help with different stresses and anxieties – they get it.”

The service will be available on a range of smart TVs, Android and Apple devices and online.

