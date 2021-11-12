Adam Driver reveals he found Comic Con scary and is ‘not anxious to go again’

Adam Driver has revealed he found comic book convention Comic Con to be scary and said he is “not anxious to go again”.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 37, has starred in a host of movie blockbusters, including playing Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy of the beloved sci-fi franchise Star Wars, which has featured at the convention.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “I didn’t like it. I didn’t know the rules. I couldn’t go out for a coffee without a mask in case I was recognised, and when I opened my window there was a band playing the Star Wars theme on repeat.

The actor starred in the Star Wars triology from 2015 to 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It was scary. And there are 2,000 people who are very devoted – there is a lot of energy.

“I saw what it was, and I am not anxious to go again.”

The American actor’s latest project sees him join Sir Ridley Scott’s crime drama House Of Gucci as Maurizio Gucci, who is murdered by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, portrayed by Lady Gaga.

Despite his successful acting career, which includes receiving the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival and nominations for a Tony award, two Oscars and two Golden Globes, Driver did not immediately find his place in the acting world.

He told Norton he first failed to get into the Juilliard School, a leading performing arts conservatory in New York City, and took a completely different career path by joining the military.

Lady Gaga also appeared on the Graham Norton Show alongside Driver (Matt Crossick/PA)

Driver said: “I tried to get into Julliard but didn’t, so drove all the way to California to be an actor but that didn’t work out.

“I wasted all my money fixing my car. I was there 48 hours and had just enough gas money to get back to Indiana.

“I had made such a fuss about leaving and there I was back again!

“That’s when I joined the military. After that it was very clear that Julliard wasn’t that inaccessible, and I got in.”

His House Of Gucci co-star Lady Gaga said she was so excited to meet Driver when she joined Sir Ridley’s film, adding: “I only work on things I believe in.

“I read the script and thought it really fascinating and interesting, and then I met Ridley Scott and I was so excited to work with Adam.”

The House Of Gucci features a star-studded cast (Ian West/PA)

House Of Gucci is Gaga’s first film role since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

The actress and singer, who is of Italian descent and whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, revealed she used an Italian accent for the entire time they filmed the movie.

She told Norton: “I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam.

“For me I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character.”

House Of Gucci, which features a star-studded cast including Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek, will arrive in UK cinemas on November 26.

Also on the guest list for Norton’s show on Friday night are Frozen star Josh Gad and Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, and Sir Rod Stewart will perform.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm and is available on iPlayer.