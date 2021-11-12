Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris and Rosie Ramsey to read CBeebies bedtime story

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 1:01 pm
Chris and Rosie Ramsey on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories set (CBeebies Bedtime Stories/BBC/PA)
Chris and Rosie Ramsey on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories set (CBeebies Bedtime Stories/BBC/PA)

Comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie are the latest stars to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

The parenting duo will be adding their own comedic spin to the children’s book When Jelly Had A Wobble, written by Michelle Robinson and illustrated by Tom Knight.

The couple, who married in 2014, said they often read bedtime stories to their two sons Robin and Rafe.

The book explores friendship and being true to yourself as it tells the story of the character Jelly who worries that he does not fit in with his food friends, but soon learns what makes people different should be celebrated.

Rosie said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories has always been extremely special to me.

“As a mother it signals the end of a long, full day with your children, snuggles on the sofa and a bit of breathing time.

“I’m so happy we’ve been given the opportunity to be on the other side and read to the nation’s children, especially our own two boys, Robin and Rafe.”

Chris added: “I read bedtime stories to both of our sons at home all the time and I have for years. So I thought it was about time I went professional.

“I’m delighted CBeebies have given Rosie and I the opportunity to become storytellers and entertain the nation’s kids.”

The couple follow in the footsteps of other stars who have read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Romesh Ranganathan.

They also announced this week that they will host a brand new comedy entertainment series titled The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC Two.

This comes after the success of their joint podcast, which sees the pair discuss intimate details of their lives and chat to celebrity guests.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.

The Ramseys’ story will air on Friday November 19.

