Chris and Rosie Ramsey to read CBeebies bedtime story

Comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie are the latest stars to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

The parenting duo will be adding their own comedic spin to the children’s book When Jelly Had A Wobble, written by Michelle Robinson and illustrated by Tom Knight.

The couple, who married in 2014, said they often read bedtime stories to their two sons Robin and Rafe.

The face you make when you're out the house for the day 😂 Chris & Rosie Ramsey have escaped their kids to read to yours! 🙌 When Jelly Had a Wobble by @MicheRobinson and Tom Knight, 19 Nov at 6:50pm 📚#CBeebiesBedtimeStories @IAmChrisRamsey pic.twitter.com/UF3lBjuKm1 — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) November 12, 2021

The book explores friendship and being true to yourself as it tells the story of the character Jelly who worries that he does not fit in with his food friends, but soon learns what makes people different should be celebrated.

Rosie said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories has always been extremely special to me.

“As a mother it signals the end of a long, full day with your children, snuggles on the sofa and a bit of breathing time.

“I’m so happy we’ve been given the opportunity to be on the other side and read to the nation’s children, especially our own two boys, Robin and Rafe.”

Chris added: “I read bedtime stories to both of our sons at home all the time and I have for years. So I thought it was about time I went professional.

“I’m delighted CBeebies have given Rosie and I the opportunity to become storytellers and entertain the nation’s kids.”

You heard it on @BBCTheOneShow and we can confirm it's OFFICIAL – @IAmChrisRamsey and Rosie Ramsey are hosting their very own TV show 🎉 It's coming to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer 📺💻📱 Here's everything you need to know ⬇️ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 11, 2021

The couple follow in the footsteps of other stars who have read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Romesh Ranganathan.

They also announced this week that they will host a brand new comedy entertainment series titled The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC Two.

This comes after the success of their joint podcast, which sees the pair discuss intimate details of their lives and chat to celebrity guests.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.

The Ramseys’ story will air on Friday November 19.